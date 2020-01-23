MIDDLEBURY — Northridge High School swimming coach Kyle Hembree announced on Thursday that junior Elsa Fretz currently has one of the top 100 times in the world in three different events.
Fretz, who has committed to swim collegiately at the University of Georgia, has posted her times in the 18-and-under category.
