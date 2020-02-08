ELKHART — How good a swimmer – and teammate – is Northridge junior Ella Fretz?
So good that Raider coach Kyle Hembree could place her in an event prior to Thursday's sectional preliminaries and by Saturday, she's a contender for a state title.
Fretz and her Raider teammates won the Elkhart Girls Swimming Sectional on Saturday, posting 538 total points, compared to 465 for rival Concord. Wawasee was third with 278, while Elkhart Central was fourth at 235.
The sectional was held at the new Elkhart Aquatic Center for the first time. The sectional champions, along with those swimmers that were under the state cut, advance to the state finals next Saturday in Indianapolis.
But back to Fretz.
A state champion in the 50 free last season, there was little doubt that she'd be back in that race this season. And on Saturday she won the 50 with a time of 23.42, breaking her own sectional and pool records in the process.
Also in 2019, Fretz finish second in the 100 free at the state finals. But with a number of top swimmers returning in the 100 and just a few in the 100 butterfly, Hembree made the call to put Fretz in the latter event.
The decision looks great so far, as Fretz won the sectional title with a time of 55.48 in the butterfly, setting a new pool record.
"I have no clue if it will work out or not,'' Fretz said with a smile. "Hembree and I have looked at either the 100 or the butterfly at times this year and when he chose the butterfly for the sectional, I was happy and I knew it was good for the team.
"I'll just go out next week and do my best in Indianapolis and see what happens.''
"I was a little worried after the preliminaries (Fretz swam a 57.37), but she was a lot better today,'' Hembree said. "The top returnee at state swam a 54.5 last year and Elsa was just a second behind that today.''
The Raiders won nine of the 12 sectional events, with freshman Sydney Nethercutt joining Fretz as a two-time winner in the indvidual races (200 and 500 free), while also helping Northridge win two relay events.
Senior Jenna Nethercutt (100 breaststroke) and diver Kaitlin Simons were also individual champions, while the 200 medley relay, 200 free and 400 free relay teams were also victorius. Jenna Nethercutt set a sectional and pool record with a time of 1:04.38 in the 100 breaststroke.
Simons beat teammate Jiselle Miller 549.75 to 539.20 for the diving title, with Brooke Farnham of Concord coming in third (428.15) and Evie Long of Northridge (422.00) fourth. Simons thrilled the crowd with a 70 point dive, which is nearly unheard of at the high school level.
"Getting three divers through was big for us,'' Hembree said.
The three Northridge divers – along with Farnham – advance to Tuesday's Penn Diving Regional, with the top eight drivers at that event moving on to state.
"I thought we swam well today, but we won't know for sure until I get back and see how other teams in the state did,'' Hembree said. Honestly, I think we only had one girl not qualify that I thought would and she could still make it on time.''
As with every other girls swimming team in the state, Hembree knows the Raiders will be swimming for second place next week to the Carmel Greyhounds, who have won 33 straight state titles.
"Today wasn't out goal ... finishing second next week is our goal,'' Hembree said. "I feel good that our girls will be very competitive at state and we'll just see how everything plays out.''
Concord's Tom Johnson – who was named Sectional Coach of the Year – saw his team get all three relay teams through to the state finals by beating the state cut time and had swimmers advance in 10 of the 12 events.
The Minutemen's youth parade was led by freshman Audrey Lantz, who won the 200 IM and her twin sister Ella, who won the 100 backstroke. Meanwhile, sophomore Grace Brenneman won the 100 free – and pushed Fretz hard in the 50 free while making the state cut.
"I'm very excited to be taking such a strong group to state and I believe we have a shot at a top 10 finish,'' Johnson said. "I think all three of our relay teams can be faster and our younger kids don't know any different so they can be faster too.
"This is a great group of girls and they've continued to improve all year. I'm Looking forward to having another week with them.''
ELKHART SECTIONAL
Team scores: Northridge 538, Concord 465, Wawasee 278, Elkhart Central 235, Goshen 168, Angola 152, East Noble 91, Elkhart Memorial 85, Jimtown 83, NorthWood 78, DeKalb 62.
200 medley relay: Northridge (Mackenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling) 146.26, Concord 1:47.47*, 1:47.80* Central 156, Goshen 1:57, Angola 1:59, DeKalb 2:07, Jimtown 2:08.
200 free: Sydney Nethercutt (Nr) 1:52.21, Ella Lantz (C) 1:53.03*, Kiran Stauffer (C) 1:53.05*, Makena Mount (Nr) 1:57.02, Hailey Clark (Nr) 1:57.03, Sophia Stutsman (C) 1:58, Samantha Hunter (G) 1:59, Ava Frick (EC) 2:00.
200 IM: Audrey Lantz (C) 2:08, Alaina Yeater (Nr) 2:10, Isabella Sponseller (C) 2:10, Claire Ritchie (Nr) 2:12, Gabriella Sponseller 2:13, Tavia Bratt (Nr) 2:15, Ellie Malloy (EC) 2:19.57, Lillian Tyler (W) 2:19.
50 free: Elsa Fretz (Nr) 23.42@#, Grace Brenneman (C) 23.89*, Americis Ingling (Nr) 24.20, Kiah Farrington (W) 24.57, Ingrid Fretz (Nr) 24.60, Cammy Kryder (W) 25.25, Natali Khamkheuang (EC) 25.86, Elizabeth Zerfas (J) 26.04.
Diving: Kaitlin Simons (Nr) 549.75, Jiselle Miller (Nr) 539.20, Brooke Farnham (C) 428.15, Evie Long (Nr) 422.00, Ryelgh Robinson (C) 400.35, Irie Roll (EC) 353.85, Madison Copsey (C) 337.90.
100 butterfly: Elsa Fretz 55.48@, Sophia Stutsman (C) 57.38, Audrey Lantz 58.13, Alaina Yeater (Nr) 59.50, Rachel Terrell (M) 59.76, Samantha Hunter (G) 1:01, Kiah Farrington (W) 1:02, Theresa Lietzan (C) 1:03.
100 free: Grace Brenneman (C) 51.41@, Alexis Mishler (W) 52.63, Ingrid Fretz (Nr) 52.85, Americis Ingling (Nr) 53.29, Makenna Mount (Nr) 54.03, Cammy Kryder (W) 55.01, Taylor Clemens (A) 55.35, Zoe Eichorn (G) 55.57.
500 free: Sydney Nethercutt (Nr) 5:01.29@, Kiran Stauffer (C) 5:04.62*, Hailey Clark (Nr) 5:09, Ava Frick (EC) 5:18, Marissa Prough (C) 5:18, Ella Park (W) 5:26, Lillian Tyler (W) 5:27, Caitlin Stauffer (C) 5:34.
200 free relay: Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Jenna Nethercutt, Sydney Nethercutt, Mackenzie Weber) 1:35@, Concord 1:38.03*, Goshen 1:43, Wawasee 1:45, Central 1:46, Angola 1:48, East Noble 1:53, Jimtown 1:54.
100 back: Ella Lantz (C) 55.69, Alexis Mishler (W) 57.23, Mackenzie Weber (Nr) 58.34, Rachel Terrell (M) 59.72, Ellie Malloy (EC) 1:00.46, Reagan Hartzell (Nr) 1:02.21, Elexis Ott (C) 1:02.64, Maddie Toigo (A) 1:05.
100 breaststroke: Jenna Nethercutt (Nr) 1:04@#, Anna Yeater (Nr) 1:06, Isabella Sponseller (C) 1:07, Tavia Bratt (Nr) 1:07, Rileigh Atwood (W) 1:08, Gabrielle Sponseller (C) 1:10.15, Victoria Posthauer (C) 1:10.57, Zoe Eichorn (G) 1:12.
400 free relay: Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Ingrid Fretz, Mackenzie Weber, Sydney Nethercutt) 3:30.34@, Concord 3:34.20*, Wawasee 3:37, Central 3:52, Angola 4:07, East Noble 4:08, MEmorial 4:16, Goshen 4:31.
* State cut time
@ Pool record
# Sectional record
