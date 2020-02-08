Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.