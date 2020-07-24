PERU — Penn High School graduate Julia Potter (Bobb) won the championship Thursday at the Indiana PGA Women’s Open at Rock Hollow Golf Course in Peru. Potter-Bobb finished the two-day tournament with a two-under par 142. She shot a 71 each day. She finished three strokes better than second place Brittany Kelly from Carmel.
Northridge High School graduate Braedyn O’Dell finished 29th with a 17-over par 161 at the event. O’Dell shot a 79 during the final day of competition on Thursday.

