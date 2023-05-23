A three-run top of the sixth inning lifted Elkhart's baseball team past Fairfield, 4-1, in non-conference action on Tuesday.
Lions' pitchers Jackson Stewart and Braden Cook combined to strike out 11, allow four hits and walk none.
Sammy Asbury drove in two runs for Elkhart, while Michael Slabaugh had two hits for Fairfield.
Behind a 35 from Brock Reschly, Northridge's golf team beat South Bend St. Joseph and South Bend Trinity at Juday Creek.
The Raiders, now 17-0, finished with a 151 and a stroke better than South Bend St. Joseph.
BASEBALL
ELKHART 4, FAIRFIELD 1
Elkhart;000;013;0;—;4;6;0
Fairfield;100;000;0;—;1;4;2
Jackson Stewart (6 K's), Braden Cook (4-W); Landon Miller (L), Luke Mast (6).
Elkhart: 2B — Cooper Schoetzow. RBI — Sammy Asbury 2. Runs — Schoetzow.
Fairfield: Hits — Michael Slabaugh 2. 2B — Eli Miller.
Records: Elkhart 7-14, Fairfield 23-6.
BOYS GOLF
LAKELAND 172, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 192
At Black Squirrel
LAKELAND: Ben Keil 37, Kyle Hartsough 39, Tommy Curtis 43, Brady Ferguson 53, Ethan Rasbaugh 58.
BETHANY: Cameron Heinisch 45, Noah Schrock 47, Keagan Meyer 47, Jack Sawatzky, Emerson Landis 59.
NORTHRIDGE 151, SB ST. JOSEPH 152, SB TRINITY 187
At Juday Creek
NORTHRIDGE: Brock Reschly 35, Coby Hochstetler 36, Conner Hochstetler 38, Isaiah Lehman 42, Vadim Kidun 42.
ST. JOSEPH: Thomas Raster 34, Joseph Swick 38, Beau Basney 40, Tate Guyton 40, Joey Borsodi 40.
TRINITY: Jacob Palmer 35, Max Cressy 41, Ambrose Mechtenberg 50, Justin Murphy 61, Tamene Morin 64.
Records: Northridge 17-0.
FAIRFIELD 168, GOSHEN 175
At Black Squirrel
GOSHEN: Todd Kauffman 41, Myles McLaughlin 42, Joshua Narayan 45, Braxten Sheets 47, Tyler Scott 48.
Records; Goshen 9-6.
JV: Fairfield 199, Goshen 208.
