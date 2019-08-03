ELKHART — Trying to win his first Greater Elkhart Men's Golf Tournament, Satchel Pierce shot a four-under par 68 on Tuesday to take a five stroke lead over defending champion Brady Klotz.
Pierce trailed Klotz by two strokes after the first round of the tournament at Christiana Creek on Friday, before shooting his blistering 68 at Bent Oak on Saturday.
Klotz, who shot a 70 at Christiana Creek, shot a 75 on Saturday. His two-day total of 145 is five off Pierce's 140. Two-time champion Logan McBride is third with a 148, while Eric Lebold shot a 151 to sit 11 strokes out in the Championship Flight.
The final round of the tournament will be held today at Meadow Valley Golf Course in Middlebury.
In the First Flight, Mitchel Wilson shot a three-over 75 on Saturday to take a six-shot lead into the finals. Wilson, who has a two-day total of 155, leads former Concord High teammates Travis Hermon (161) and Matt Auger (164).
Steve Campbell is dominating the Second Flight and will take a 14 stroke advantage into today's final round. Campbell shot an 82 on Saturday to go with an 84 on Friday. He leads Ryan McBride (180) and Ben Bontrager (184).
The first three flights used gross scores, but the Third Flight is using net scores.
After finishing with a net score of 67 at Christian Creek, Brendon Keagle shot a 74 at Bent Oak and leads three other golfers by six strokes in the Third Flight. Ed Freel, Mike Peffley and Ray Reed are all at 147 for the tournament, while Keagle is at 141.
GREATER ELKHART MEN'S TOURNAMENT
Championship Flight
Satchel Pierce`72`68`140
Brady Klotz`70`75`145
Logan McBride`76`72`148
Eric Lebold`76`75`151
Fritz Frey`79`77`156
Chase Whicker`77`82`159
Brian Denny`83`76`159
Caine Espinoza`81`83`164
First Flight
Mitchel Wilson`80`75`155
Travis Hermon`81`80`161
Matt Auger`84`80`164
Cody Maust`88`82`170
John Kauffman`85`86`171
Robert Stockman`87`85`172
Dave Shenk`86`87`173
Ed Mast`87`87`173
Jeff Marchant`89`91`180
Second Flight
Steve Campbell`84`82`166
Ryan McBride`97`83`180
Ben Bontrager`91`90`181
Donnie Parsons`96`87`183
Dustin Hostetler`89`96`185
Justin Bontrager`90`95`185
Cobey Bartlett`94`96`190
Schmille Barhams`102`93`195
Third Flight
Net scores
Brendan Keagle`67`74`141
Ed Freel`74`73`147
Mike Peffley`76`71`147
Ray Reed`78`69`147
David Swinson`69`79`148
Robert Dorsam`74`75`149
Tim Emmons`73`77`150
Mike Platz`83`81`164
Charlie Himes`101`101`202
