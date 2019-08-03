ELKHART — Trying to win his first Greater Elkhart Men's Golf Tournament, Satchel Pierce shot a four-under par 68 on Tuesday to take a five stroke lead over defending champion Brady Klotz.

Pierce trailed Klotz by two strokes after the first round of the tournament at Christiana Creek on Friday, before shooting his blistering 68 at Bent Oak on Saturday.

Klotz, who shot a 70 at Christiana Creek, shot a 75 on Saturday. His two-day total of 145 is five off Pierce's 140. Two-time champion Logan McBride is third with a 148, while Eric Lebold shot a 151 to sit 11 strokes out in the Championship Flight.

The final round of the tournament will be held today at Meadow Valley Golf Course in Middlebury.

In the First Flight, Mitchel Wilson shot a three-over 75 on Saturday to take a six-shot lead into the finals. Wilson, who has a two-day total of 155, leads former Concord High teammates Travis Hermon (161) and Matt Auger (164).

Steve Campbell is dominating the Second Flight and will take a 14 stroke advantage into today's final round. Campbell shot an 82 on Saturday to go with an 84 on Friday. He leads Ryan McBride (180) and Ben Bontrager (184).

The first three flights used gross scores, but the Third Flight is using net scores.

After finishing with a net score of 67 at Christian Creek, Brendon Keagle shot a 74 at Bent Oak and leads three other golfers by six strokes in the Third Flight. Ed Freel, Mike Peffley and Ray Reed are all at 147 for the tournament, while Keagle is at 141.

 

GREATER ELKHART MEN'S TOURNAMENT

Championship Flight

Satchel Pierce`72`68`140

Brady Klotz`70`75`145

Logan McBride`76`72`148

Eric Lebold`76`75`151

Fritz Frey`79`77`156

Chase Whicker`77`82`159

Brian Denny`83`76`159

Caine Espinoza`81`83`164

First Flight

Mitchel Wilson`80`75`155

Travis Hermon`81`80`161

Matt Auger`84`80`164

Cody Maust`88`82`170

John Kauffman`85`86`171

Robert Stockman`87`85`172

Dave Shenk`86`87`173

Ed Mast`87`87`173

Jeff Marchant`89`91`180

 

Second Flight

Steve Campbell`84`82`166

Ryan McBride`97`83`180

Ben Bontrager`91`90`181

Donnie Parsons`96`87`183

Dustin Hostetler`89`96`185

Justin Bontrager`90`95`185

Cobey Bartlett`94`96`190

Schmille Barhams`102`93`195

 

Third Flight

Net scores

Brendan Keagle`67`74`141

Ed Freel`74`73`147

Mike Peffley`76`71`147

Ray Reed`78`69`147

David Swinson`69`79`148

Robert Dorsam`74`75`149

Tim Emmons`73`77`150

Mike Platz`83`81`164

Charlie Himes`101`101`202

