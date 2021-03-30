Preston Phillips, a 2020 Jimtown High School graduate, announced on Tuesday that he will sign with the University of Evansville to continue his academic and athletic career with the Purple Aces basketball team.
The 6-foot-8 Phillips, who was The Truth’s 2019-20 Player of the Year, played last season at Don Bosco Institute, a Pep School in Crown Point.
