Markus Burton will officially wear No. 1 when the Indiana All-Stars take on Kentucky this summer.
On Wednesday night in Indianapolis, Burton was named the IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball for 2023. It was announced as part of the Indiana Sports Awards program
The Penn High School senior becomes just the third player from St. Joseph County to win the award, following South Bend LaSalle's David Magley (1978) and South Bend Central's John Coalman (1957).
"I'm humbled to be the first Mr. Basketball from Penn High School,'' Burton said. "Winning Mr. Basketball means a lot to me, knowing it's been a long time since someone from the South Bend area brought the title back home. It means a lot to me and I hope it means a lot to the community.''
Burton, who has signed to play at Notre Dame beginning next season, led the state in scoring last season, averaging 30.3 points-a-game. The 6-foot-1 Burton also led the teams in rebounds (5.7), assists (5.1) and steals (3.6).
The Kingsmen posted a 28-2 record this season, losing only to eventual state champion Ben Davis and in the Michigan City Semi-State title game to Kokomo. Penn won the Northern Indiana Conference title, the Elkhart Sectional and Michigan City Regional.
"Markus Burton is the best high school basketball player in Indiana, so it's fitting that he has been chosen Mr. Basketball,'' noted Al Rhodes, who retired as Penn's coach on Tuesday. "No other player has put in the work that he has. Great things are ahead of Markus.''
Rhodes owns the rare distinction of coaching three players who won the Mr. Basketball Award — Burton (2023), Kevin Ault of Warsaw (1996) and Jeff Grose of Warsaw (1985). They are the last three players from Michiana to have won the award.
Burton owns the Penn career scoring record (2,273 points) and the single-season Penn record (909 points this season). He ranks No. 20 on the all-time Indiana high school boys basketball scoring list.
He scored in double figures in 57 consecutive games in his career and scored a career-high 47 points in an 85-51 victory against South Bend Washington on Feb. 10, 2023.
Burton shot 58.2% from the field, including 43% from 3-point range. He was also 87.1% from the free throw line. He produced a triple double against Elkhart in the sectional opener, with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
“I’m grateful to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and the Indianapolis Star for this incredible honor,” Burton said. “I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Props to the other candidates — I’m honored to be in their company. I know they worked hard and sacrificed and pursued their dreams.”
Burton won the award over a a list of candidates that included Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral (Michigan State recruit), Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian (Purdue), Zane Doughty of Ben Davis (Ball State), Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton (Central Florida) and Mason Jones of Valparaiso (Ball State).
Burton earned the boys' top honor after being named on 171 ballots submitted to All-Star game director Mike Broughton in balloting that ran from March 14 through March 29.
Booker was runner-up with 20 votes, while Doughty and Hart of each received six votes. Colvin was fifth with five votes followed Jones with three.
Burton, the first Penn boys player named to the Indiana All-Star Team, will lead the 2023 Hoosier contingent in their two games against the Kentucky All-Stars.
The Indiana All-Stars play Kentucky in Owensboro, Ky., on June 9. Indiana hosts the historic All-Star contest on June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He'll be joined by NorthWood's Ian Raasch on the Indiana team.
Penn’s Kristi Ulrich is the head coach of the Indiana Girls All-Star Team.
