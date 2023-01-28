Led by seven weight champions, Penn's wrestling team claimed the Mishawaka Wrestling Sectional championship on Saturday.

The Kingsmen, who won their third straight sectional title and 25th overall, finished with 308 points, which was five points better than second place Mishawaka.

