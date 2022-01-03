SOUTH BEND — Penn High School graduate Paul Moala has announced he plans to transfer from Notre Dame.
Moala, who earned Northern Indiana Conference North Division Most Valuable Player honors as a prep senior at Penn, announced the decision on social media Saturday less than three hours after the Fighting Irish lost to Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.