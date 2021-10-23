NORWELL — The fifth-ranked NorthWood volleyball team advanced into the Class 3A Norwell Regional title match on Saturday after beating Northwestern, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23.
Freshman Claire Payne had 18 kills and classmate Sophia Barber added 14 to lead the Panthers offensively. Setter Annika Bennett totaled 48 assists, while defensively, Macy Lengacher had 30 digs and Hannah Chupp totaled 15.
The Panthers will play Belmont for the regional championship Saturday night.
NORTHWOOD DEF. NORTHWESTERN 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23
NorthWood leaders: Aces - Sophia Barber 5, Macy Lengacher 2. Assists - Annika Bennett 48. Kills - Claire Payne 18, Barber 14, Karis Bennett 8, Hannah Chupp 5, Alana Lehman 5, Annika Bennett 3. Blocks - Payne 4, Lehman 3. Digs - Macy Lengacher 30, Chupp 15, Jessie Price 11, Barber 9, Karis Bennett 8, Annika Bennett 7.
Records: NorthWood 32-2, Northwestern 25-2
