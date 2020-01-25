GOSHEN - NorthWood boys basketball coach Aaron Wolfe was looking for stats Friday after his team's 75-56 Lakeland Conference win over Goshen.
Shooting percentage stood out the most for the Panthers, who shot a sizzling 64% (30-of-47) from field.
"Obviously, offensive flow looks better when shots go down," said Wolfe, whose team improved to 2-2 in the NLC and 10-4 overall. "Tonight we were able to shoot a very good percentage. We got high percentage shots at the end of a pass tonight. I thought that probably led to some separation in the game."
Goshen coach Michael Wohlford was forced to call two timeouts in the first half when his team fell behind 11-4 and 19-6.
That lead grew to 27-11 before the RedHawks rallied late in the second quarter to go into halftime down 29-18. The final points were a 3-pointer from Goshen's Jarah Byler as time expired.
Before going on that late run in the second quarter, Goshen missed 17 of its 19 shots to start the game.
"(NorthWood) got the ball in the basket area and we didn't get the ball consistently enough in that area," Wohlford said. "Our base offense wasn't successful against their defense early. It was painfully obvious. It looked like we were running through quicksand. We then went small, but that makes us a little more vulnerable defensively."
Offensive momentum gained at the end of the second quarter continued into the third for the RedHawks, who pulled within 39-35 after getting a basket from Jarah Byler with 2:38 left in the third. Byler's field goal capped a stretch of 11-of-12 shooting from the field for Goshen.
"I thought we played extremely well (defensively) for about 14 minutes in the first half," Wolfe said. "Then we had some breakdowns and that's going to happen."
Wolfe called a timeout after Goshen cut his team's lead to four and NorthWood responded with an 11-1 run to take a 50-36 lead with 7:24 left in the game.
"The tipping point was 39-35," Wohlford said. "They called a timeout and ISO'd a left drive for (Brock Flickinger) and our help was vacated because they ran a nice set and our kid didn't come over to help. They then got a stop and score and it's eight again (as a deficit).
"We had put game pressure on them and they seized control again. It was a runaway in the fourth quarter. We were pushing and pushing and we gave them easy baskets."
NorthWood scored 29 points in the fourth quarter on 12-of-15 shooting.
Five different players scored in double figures for the the Panthers, with Jamarr Jackson leading the way with 18 points. Ben Vincent added 13, Flickinger had 11 and Ian Raasch totaled 10.
"I think we're harder to guard when we're balanced," Wolfe said.
"When you get five players in double digits you're not losing very often," Wohlford said. "A lot of credit to NorthWood. We weren't able to guard them tonight."
The Panthers also finished with a 28-20 rebounding advantage, were 11-of-13 from the free-throw line and had only seven turnovers.
"I thought our effort was good and we did a great job of finishing a defensive possession with a rebound," Wolfe said.
For Goshen, Zack Barker scored 17 points, Byler had 14 and Drew Hogan contributed 10.
"They hit some shots and were able to get to the basket in the third quarter," Wolfe said.
"I thought when they cut the lead to four I thought we had some valuable offensive and defensive possessions that separated the score going into the fourth."
NORTHWOOD 75, GOSHEN 56
NORTHWOOD: Jamarr Jackson 8 2-2 18, Brock Flickinger 3 4-4 11, Josh Stratford 3 1-2 7, Trent Edwards 6 1-1 14, Ben Vincent 5 1-2 13, Ian Raasch 4 2-2 10, Cade Brenner 1 0-0 2, Cooper Wiens 0 0-0 0, Brock Bontrager 0 0-0 0, Andrew Miller 0 0-0 0, Caleb Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-47 (.638), 11-13 (.846), 75.
GOSHEN: Zack Barker 6 3-4 17, Jarah Byler 6 1-2 14, Blak Wiess 1 0-0 2, Quinn Bechtel 2 0-0 6, Drew Hogan 2 6-6 10, Ryan Harmelink 2 0-0 5, Tommy Cartagena Garcia 0 0-0 0, Zane Barker 0 0-0 0, Deecon Hill 0 0-0 0, Anders Revoir 0 0-0 0, Isaac Sawatzky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-49 (.387), 12-14 (.857), 56.
NorthWood;11;18;17;29;—;75
Goshen;4;14;18;20;—;56
3-point goals: NorthWood (4) - Vincent 2, Edwards, Flickinger; Goshen (6) - Zack Barker 2, Bechtel 2, Byler, Harmelink. Rebounds: NorthWood (28) - Jackson 8, Edwards 7; Goshen (20) - Byler 5. Turnovers: NorthWood 7, Goshen 8. Total fouls: NorthWood 15, Goshen 10. Fouled out - none. Records: NorthWood 10-4 (2-2 NLC), Goshen 7-6 (1-3 NLC). JV: NorthWood 49, Goshen 37.
