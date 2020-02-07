LAGRANGE - No. 7-ranked NorthWood held off West Noble, 40-36, in Class 3A sectional semifinal action on Friday at Lakeland High School.
The Panthers, who improved to 23-3, escaped with a win after being outscored, 16-13, in the fourth quarter. The Chargers made three 3-pointers in their fourth quarter comeback attempt.
NorthWood got 17 points from Kate Rulli and 11 from Kendal Miller. Miller made three 3-pointers, with two of them coming in the first quarter.
Lilly Mast finished with 17 points for West Noble, which finishes at 10-13.
CLASS 2A
BREMEN 42, FAIRFIELD 38: Erin Coffel scored 16 points for the Lions in this sectional semifinal game at Fairfield.
Brea Garber had 15 points and Kara Kitson added 11 to lead the Falcons, who finish at 15-10.
CLASS 1A
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 48, LAKEWOOD PARK 27: Abby McKibbin scored 25 points to lead the Eagles in this sectional semifinal game.
ECA took a commanding 35-20 lead to start the fourth quarter after outscoring Lakewood, 16-7, in the third.
NORTHWOOD 40, WEST NOBLE 36
NORTHWOOD: Kendal Miller 11, Alex Minnich 4, Karlie Fielstra 0, Reagan Hartman 0, Bre Wise 0, Maddy Payne 8, Kate Rulli 17. Totals: 12 13-16 40.
WEST NOBLE: Erin Shoemaker 11, Shey Torres 0, Sarah Roque 0, Jazmyn Smith 4, Lilly Mast 17, Tori Franklin 4, Hannah Godfrey 0, Taytlynn Forrer 0, Nichelle Phares 0, Angela Caldwell 0. Totals: 15 2-4 36.
NorthWood;11;5;11;13;—;40
West Noble;9;9;2;16;—;36
3-point goals: NorthWood (3) - Miller 3; WN (4) - Shoemaker 3, Mast. Total fouls: NorthWood 10, WN 15. Fouled out - Smith, Phares. Records: NorthWood 23-3, WN 10-13.
BREMEN 42, FAIRFIELD 38
FAIRFIELD: Laney Faldoe 0, Mackayla Stutsman 0, Morgan Gawthrop 0, Brea Garber 15, Riley Miller 0, Brooke Sanchez 1, Kara Kitson 11, Chloe Dell 2, Bailey Willard 9. Totals: 14 3-5 38.
BREMEN: Bailey Vermillion 3, Katie Moyer 0, Ellia Foster 12, Dellenira Duran 2, Erin Coffel 16, Haylie Rodriguez 9. Totals: 12 15-22 42.
Fairfield;5;4;12;17;—;38
Bremen;8;4;13;17;—;42
3-point goals: Fairfield (7) - Garber 3, Kitson 3, Willard; Bremen (3) - Rodriguez 2, Vermillion. Total fouls: Fairfield 20, Bremen 10. Fouled out - none. Records: Fairfield 15-10, Bremen 17-7.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 48, LAKEWOOD PARK 27
ECA: Abbey McKibbin 25, Camille Annan 9, Leah Burden 6, Shealey Skaggs 5, Maria Youngen 3.
LAKEWOOD: Frannie Talarico 13, Chloe Jolloff 10, Sophie Burns 2, Addison Miller 2.
ECA;12;7;16;13;—;48
Lakewood;2;11;7;7;—;27
Records: ECA 13-10, Lakewood 10-12.
SB WASHINGTON 47, JIMTOWN 31
WASHINGTON: Mila Reynolds 9 3-4 22, Amiyah Reynolds 1 0-0 3, RaShunda Jones 5 1-2 11, Camiya Robinson 1 0-0 3, Francisca Galicia 2 2-4 6, Nyah Porter 0 0-0 0, Asia Phillips 0 0-0 0, Corya McKinney 0 1-6 1, Arieyna Maholmes 0 1-2 1, LeRhonda Cleveland 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 8-18 47.
JIMTOWN: Jocelyn Sandoval 2 0-1 4, Cassidy Gates 1 0-0 2, Jamie Lawson 5 2-4 13, Jenna Burkhart 1 1-2 4, Abigail Snider 4 0-0 8, Senica Zartman 0 0-0 0, Rylee McPhee 0 0-0 0, Jaycee Folkers 0 0-0 0, Talia Gates 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 3-7 31.
Washington;14;14;12;7—;47
Jimtown;8;4;10;9;—;31
3-point goals: Washington (3) – M. Reynolds, A. Reynolds, Robinson; Jimtown (2) – Lawson, Burkhart. Rebounds: Washington 28 (Galicia 7, Jones 6), Jimtown 21 (Lawson 6). Turnovers: Washington 12, Jimtown 12. Team fouls: Washington 10, Jimtown 15. Team records: Washington 19-7, Jimtown 2-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.