NORWELL — The great season by the NorthWood volleyball team came to an end on Saturday night with a loss to Bellmont in the regional title game.
Bellmont (28-5) defeated the young Panthers, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-6. It's the third straight regional that the Braves have knocked NorthWood out of the tournament.
Macy Lengacher had 22 digs in the title match to lead the Panthers, while Annika Bennett had eight assists and eight digs.
The Panthers bow out of the tournament with a 32-3 mark. Bellmont will now play West Lafayette in the Class 3A Semistate next Saturday.
NorthWood advanced to the finals by beating Northwestern 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23.
Freshman Claire Payne had 18 kills and classmate Sophia Barber added 14 to lead the Panthers offensively. Bennett, one of just two seniors on the Panther roster, totaled 48 assists, while defensively, Macy Lengacher had 30 digs and Hannah Chupp totaled 15.
