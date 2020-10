As they enter the sixth game of the season, the Packers have forced only three turnovers: An interception by cornerback Jaire Alexander (above), a fumble recovered by outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and an interception by nickelback Chandon Sullivan. They enter today's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium tied for the fewest in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, a year after tying for seventh-most in the NFL last season with 25 takeaways (17 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries).