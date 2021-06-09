Five players from Northern Lakes Conference champion NorthWood, along with head coach AJ Risedorph, were honored by conference coaches earlier this week.
NorthWood seniors Sergio Lira-Ayala, Isaiah Yoder and Jacob Raasch, along with juniors Gage Gongwer and Wriley Symons were all named first-team all-conference for the 2021 season, while Risedorph was named Coach of the Year.
