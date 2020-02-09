LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School served as the intersection of exhilaration and relief for the NorthWood girls basketball team, and the Panthers weren’t afraid to admit it really was both those things.
With senior Maddy Payne scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds, and junior Kendal Miller adding 11 points and three steals, NorthWood ended the longest sectional title dry spell in the program’s uber-rich history with a 56-34 spanking of the host Lakers in Saturday night’s Class 3A final.
“It would’ve definitely been sad,” Payne said of the prospect of not capturing the crown in her final try, “because all throughout high school, it’s felt like ‘we should’ve had that,’ ‘we should’ve had that,’ but tonight we got it, so it feels really good, and without that, it would’ve been ‘we should’ve had that’ again.”
Sixth-year head coach Adam Yoder can relate to Payne’s longing.
After six seasons as an assistant, he inherited the Panthers following the retirement of Steve Neff, the Hall of Famer who captured sectional crowns in 24 of his 37 years, including his last one in 2014.
Yoder — despite a club this season that’s going to wind up with NorthWood’s best record in at least 21 years, and teams on four other occasions that each won at least 16 games — was still pursuing his initial sectional title as head coach before Saturday.
“First thing is, just really blessed to be in this position,” Yoder said of what he was feeling after finally gripping that hardware. “The great community and great school and great kids, obviously.
“(As for) the whole six-year thing,” he continued, “I’m not knocking our sectionals that came before the last few years, but we had a state runner-up in (our field) for three years with (Tippecanoe) Valley. Fairfield’s in the final four the year they won. We’ve had a lot of heartbreakers, a lot of close ones, but a lot of that had to do with who we were playing.”
Yoder then grinned a shade similar to the red shirt he was wearing.
“But to get over the hump?” he asked, repeating a version of the question he’d been asked.
“Let’s be real — that’s pretty cool.”
So was the Panthers’ level of play much of the way after they’d been spotty in the previous two rounds.
Fueled by Payne’s 11 first-quarter points, NorthWood (24-3) jumped to a 13-4 lead through one period and led 20-11 at halftime.
Lakeland (15-9), which had won nine of its last 10 going in, scrambled to as close as 24-20 midway through the third quarter, but the Panthers answered with the next six points.
Then they finished off the Lakers with a 10-0 run that spanned parts of the third and fourth periods for a 42-24 lead at seven minutes to go. They eventually led by as many as 27.
“We executed against the press really well to stretch it out,” Yoder said, “kept getting layups and kept getting it inside, and that was a concerted effort tonight, that we were gonna get the ball to the rim, some way, somehow. We started off the game doing that really well, then got away from it a little bit, like we tend to do, but then got it back in the second half. That was sweet.”
Added Yoder, “We defended our tails off, too.”
Led by Payne’s 9-of-11, NorthWood hit 21-of-37 shots from the field for 57% while holding the Lakers to 13-of-37 for 35%.
The No. 7-ranked Panthers advanced to the Jimtown Regional, where they’ll get a chance in the semifinals at No. 13 Marian (22-5) — the only team that’s beaten NorthWood in its last 22 outings. That came by a 53-45 count on Jan. 21 at Marian.
NORTHWOOD 56, LAKELAND 34
LAKELAND: Beth Strop 1-3 1-2 4, Bailey Hartsough 5-14 3-5 13, Madison Keil 1-2 2-2 5, Peyton Hartsough 1-6 0-0 2, Allie Hillman 0-3 0-0 0, Isabelle Larimer 0-0 0-2 0, Faith Riehl 3-5 0-0 6, Sadie Edsall 1-2 0-0 2, Pilar Canedo 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Iddings 1-1 0-0 2, Hayden Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-37 (.351) 6-11 (.545) 34.
NORTHWOOD: Kate Rulli 4-6 0-0 8, Maddy Payne 9-11 4-10 22, Kendal Miller 3-9 4-5 11, Alea Minnich 2-4 3-3 8, Karlie Fielstra 2-5 0-0 4, Reagan Hartman 1-2 0-0 2, Bre Wise 0-0 1-2 1, Emma Martz 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Harner 0-0 0-0 0, Sidney Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Bonner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-37 (.568) 12-20 (.600) 56.
Lakeland;4;7;13;10;—;34
NorthWood;13;7;16;20;–;56
3-point goals: Lakeland (2-12) — Keil 1-2, Strop 1-3; NorthWood (2-8) — Minnich 1-1, Miller 1-5. Rebounds: Lakeland (16) — Keil 6. NorthWood (28) — Payne 8, Rulli 5. Assists: Lakeland (6); NorthWood (11) — Hartman 3. Steals: Lakeland (4) — Riehl 3; NorthWood (6) — Miller 3. Total fouls: Lakeland 18, NorthWood 13. Turnovers: Lakeland 9, NorthWood 10. Records: NorthWood 24-3, Lakeland 15-9.
Next: NorthWood vs. Marian (22-5) in Jimtown Regional semifinal Saturday, 10 a.m., followed by Knox (24-1) vs. Lighthouse CPA (16-7); championship at 7:30 p.m. (times tentative).
