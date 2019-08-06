Packers waive Concord grad Spriggs

The Green Bay Packers have released Concord graduate and former second-round pick Jason Spriggs.
The team waived Spriggs with an injury designation on Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for running back Keith Ford, who was claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.
Spriggs, a backup offensive tackle out of Indiana University, has been sitting out of training camp practices with a trapezius injury. He’ll now be available for the other 31 NFL teams to claim on the waiver wire.
Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson moved up in the second round to take Spriggs at No. 48 overall in the 2016 draft. He played in 36 games and made nine starts over three seasons for Green Bay.
