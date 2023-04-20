Ana Beachy's drove in three runs to lead NorthWood's softball team past Northridge, 7-2, in Northern Lakes Conference action on Wednesday.
The Panthers took a 7-0 lead after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Its the first win by NorthWood's softball program over Northridge.
Goshen's Tyra Marcum tossed a no-hitter and struck out 10 and, offensively, added three hits — including two homers and a triple — and five RBIs to lead the RedHawks past Warsaw 10-0.
Abbey Brown's three-run double in the top of the seventh inning lifted Jimtown past Marian, 6-3.
Winning pitcher Kiyla Eberhart tossed a three-hitter and struck out eight.
Penn's Aubrey Zachary tossed a two-hitter and struck out 14 in the Kingsmen 10-0 win over Elkhart.
Ava Zachary collected four hits — including a homer — and drove in two runs for Penn.
In Northern Indiana Conference baseball action, Penn's Adam Lehmann hurled a two-hitter and fanned 12 in a 2-0 Kingsmen win.
Gavin Collins had three hits and two RBIs to lead Northridge over NorthWood, 7-1.
Qade Carrington pitched a complete game five-hitter.
Kyan Miller hurled a three-hitter and Damian Castillo singled three times to lead Goshen past Warsaw, 10-0, in Northern Lakes Conference play.
Beau Kaler and Sam Garner homered in Jimtown's 9-4 loss to Marian.
In girls tennis, NorthWood's Gabriella Umbower won at No. 1 singles in the Panthers 5-0 triumph over Jimtown.
Goshen boys golfer Braxton Sheets was the medalist with a 39 in the RedHawks wins over Lakeland and West Noble at Maxwelton Golf Course.
Goshen totaled a 172, with Lakeland scoring a 191 and West Noble posting a 210.
BASEBALL
PENN 2, ELKHART 0
Penn;001;100;0;—;2;5;0
Elkhart;000;000;0;—;0;2;5
Adam Lehmann (W, 12 K's); Jackson Stewart (L), Max Grove.
Records: Penn 6-4 (2-0 NIC), Elkhart 1-8 (0-3).
GOSHEN 10, WARSAW 0
Goshen;035;20;—;10;9;1
Warsaw;000;00;—;0;3;3
Kyan Miller (W); Josh Reihl (L), Oliver Nisen (3), Corbin Johnston (4).
Goshen: Hits — Damian Castillo 3. 2B — Caelan Miller. RBI — Adam Ellison 2, Caelan Miller 2. Runs — Braxton Cline 2, Quinn Shreiner Landes 2, Damian Castillo 2.
Warsaw: Hits — Austin Polk 2. 2B — Polk.
Records: Goshen 3-6 (1-1 NLC), Warsaw 3-3-1 (1-1).
NORTHRIDGE 7, NORTHWOOD 1
NorthWood;001;000;0;—;1;5;0
Northridge;300;301;x; —;7;10;2
Cody Lambert Lambert (L), Logan Perry (2), Logan Beachy (7); Qade Carrington (W).
NorthWood: Hits — Beau Patterson 2. 2B — Mashack.
Northridge: Hits — Gavin Collins 3, Murphy Zimmerman 2, JT Tabor 2. 3B — Collins. 2B — Harrison Kauffman. RBI — Collins 2, Kauffman 2, Collin Yoder 2. Runs — Collins 2.
Records: NorthWood 3-4 (1-1 NLC), Northridge 6-1 (2-0).
MARIAN 9, JIMTOWN 4
Marian;030131;1;—;9;9;3
Jimtown;102;000;1;—;4;5;2
Marian: Hits — Evann Schmidentdorff 3. HR — Schmidentdorff, J.J. Oliver, Dylan Haney. 2B — Jacob Oliver, Chase Bays. RBI — Hanley 3, Bryce LaSane 2.
Jimtown: HR — Beau Kaler, Sam Garner.
Records: Marian 6-2 (3-0 NIC), Jimtown 4-4 (1-2).
JV: Jimtown 13, Marian 4.
PLYMOUTH 8,, CONCORD 2
Concord;200;000;0;—;2;6;4
Plymouth;000;431;1;—8;5;1
Jesus Esparza (L), Enamnauel Rosa (5); Preston Wolfe (W).
Concord: 2B — Braeden Messenger.
Plymouth: Hits — Cam Shively 2. 2B — Shively, Kaden Milliser. RBI — Caleb Bowling 2. Runs — Ryan Jolly 2, Matt Manzuk 2, K. Milliser 2.
Records: Concord 1-7 (0-2 NLC), Plymouth 5-4 (1-1).
SOFTBALL
GOSHEN 10, WARSAW 0
Warsaw;000;00;—;0;0;0
Goshen;513;01;—;10;9;2
Brooklyn Nibert (L), Kaitlyn Odell (3); Tyra Marcum (W, 10 K's).
Goshen: Hits — Tyra Marcum 3, Elizabeth Fraga 2. HR — Tyra Marcum 2. 3B — Tyra Marcum. RBI — Tyra Marcum 5. Runs — Tyra Marcum 4, Meredith Frey 2. SB — Frey 2.
Records: Warsaw 0-7 (0-1 NLC), Goshen 5-3 (1-1).
PENN 10, ELKHART 0
Elkhart;000;000;—;0;2;2
Penn;012;214;—;10;15;0
Laci Stimac (L), Natali Finkhousen; Aubrey Zachary (W, 14 K's).
Penn: Hits — Ava Zachary 4, Abigail Widmar 3, Logan Rumble 2, Alexis Riem 2. HR — Ava Zachary. 3B — Izabella Hanna, Ava Zachary. 2B — Rumble, Ava Zachary, Widmar. RBI — Ava Zachary 2. Runs — Widmar 3, Kiley Hinton 2, Hanna 2.
Records: Elkhart 1-7 (0-4 NIC), Penn 6-3-1 (3-0).
NORTHWOOD 7, NORTHRIDGE 2
Northridge;000;002;0;—2;6;1
NorthWood;010;600;0;—7;6;2
Addi Knisley (L); Autumn Miller (W), Chloe Davis (7).
Northridge: Hits — Rachel Humbarger 2, Addi Knisley 2.
NorthWood: Hits — Megan Yoder 2. RBI — Ana Beachy 3.
Records: Northridge 1-8 (1-1 NLC), NorthWood 3-5 (1-1).
JIMTOWN 6, MARIAN 3
Jimtown;001;101;3;—;6;7;2
Marian;000;300;0;—3;3;3
Kiyla Eberhart (W, 8 K's).
Jimtown: 2B — Abbey Brown. RBI — Brown 3.
Records: Marian 4-3 (2-2 NIC), Jimtown 5-1 (2-1).
PLYMOUTH 4, CONCORD 2
GIRLS SOCCER
PLAINWELL 8, EDWARDSBURG 0
Records: Edwardsburg 1-4 (0-1 Wolverine Conference).
GIRLS TENNIS
WARSAW 4, NORTHRIDGE 1
Singles: Addie Lind (W) def. Saige Wheatly 6-1, 6-1. Jaycie Cress (N) def. Abby Nicholas 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 7-5. Emma Van Puffelen (W) def. Sage Granberg 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Avery Landwerlen/Clara Porter (W) def. Alyssen Weesner/Addie Henry 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Claire Reichenbach/Lucy Wray (W) def. Elaine Duthie/Ava Shrock 6-4, 6-2.
Records: Warsaw 1-2 (1-1 NLC).
JV: Warsaw 4, Northridge 1.
NORTHWOOD 5, JIMTOWN 0
Singles: Gabriella Umbower def. Senica Zartmen 6-2, 6-3. Britton Jesse def. Alyssa Aldridge 6-0, 6-1. Tatum Evers def. Nea Rusterholtz 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Emery Porter/Amy Adams def. Elli Brothers/Natalie Butler 6-1, 6-0. Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk def. Loria Daniels/Lucy Rosentretor 6-1, 6-3.
Records: NorthWood 5-0 (2-0 NLC).
JV: NorthWood 11, Jimtown 1.
BOYS GOLF
GOSHEN 172, LAKELAND 191, WEST NOBLE 210
At Maxwelton
GOSHEN: Braxton Sheets 39, Todd Kauffman 42, Miles McLaughlin 43, Tyler Scott 48, Kendall Scott 51.
WEST NOBLE: Luke Schermerhorn 49, Blake Ewell 52, Isaac Mast 54, Nevin Phares 55.
LAKELAND: Ben Keil 41, Nate Keil 47, Kyle Hartsough 50, Brady Ferguson 53, Clayton Trump 55.
Records: Goshen 2-0.
