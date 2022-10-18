NAPPANEE — Emery Porter is used to feeling uncomfortable.
Growing up with three brothers (Preston, Mason, Micah), she had to fight for respect.
"It was kind of hard growing up," said Porter. "They picked on me. It was pretty tough I would say."
This year as a junior, Porter had to face the difficult leap of going from junior varsity to varsity on the NorthWood volleyball and being the team's starting setter.
Porter had to fill the shoes of last year's starting setter Annika Bennett, who finished with 957 assists and helped lead the Panthers to a 32-3 record, a Northern Lakes Conference championship and a sectional championship.
"At the beginning of the season I was nervous more than anything," said Porter.
Porter's nerves have calmed and behind her play the Panthers are sustaining their impressive play.
NorthWood will take a 26-6 record and a No. 8-ranking (Class 3A) into the volleyball regional this Saturday at NorthWood High School. The Panthers will face Culver Academy (19-14) in the second match around noon. New Prairie (26-8) will face Hammond Bishop Noll (28-5) in the first match at 10. The semifinal winners will play for the regional championship at 6 p.m.
"Emery has improved her game knowledge and knowing what our hitters need to be successful," said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig. "She also plays really good defense. She has lots of digs.
"Emery is smart, gives her best effort and puts in extra time. She also cares about her teammates."
Laidig also uses the word "perfectionist" to describe her first-year setter.
"I'm always trying find something I can improve on," Porter said with a laugh. "That comes with being a setter."
On the season, Porter has compiled 954 assists, 308 digs, 40 service aces and 56 kills. She ranks second on the team in digs and third in aces to go with her team-leading total of assists.
"I think I've been a more consistent player throughout the year," Porter said. "I'm making sure I'm focusing on what I'm doing and getting the ball in the right positions for my hitters."
NorthWood hitters Claire Payne (315 kills) Sophia Barber (304) and Karis Bennett (221) have certainly benefited from Porter's quick adjustment to varsity competition.
Communication between Porter and those hitters has led to positive results during matches.
"We spend a lot of time at practice focusing on game-like situations," Porter said.
When it came to her schooling, Porter had to adapt from attending Bremen schools from kindergarten to eighth grade to transferring to NorthWood for high school.
"It was my choice," Porter said. "My mom (Marcy) started working at NorthWood as a teacher and it became an option for me. I liked what NorthWood offered me academically."
Porter owns a 4.0 grade-point average and is on a social studies academic team, on the student council and is part of Business Professionals of America.
"I don't do sports in the winter and I like to keep busy," Porter said. "I always want to have something going on."
In the spring, Porter plays tennis at NorthWood. She was a No. 1 doubles player last year.
"I like playing volleyball and tennis," she said.
Porter started playing tennis in the second grade and began competing in volleyball in the sixth grade. She also played setter in middle school.
"My mom coached me in volleyball in the sixth grade," Porter said. "She probably saw something that made her think I could be a good setter.
"I played beach volleyball when I was really young and when sixth grade came around I thought I was a good volleyball player and decided to try it in school."
Porter is part of a very athletic family. Her mom (Marcy) played volleyball, basketball and softball at Bremen. Porter's dad Drew played football in high school in Rushville, Illinois and Evansville, Indiana, her brother Mason played baseball and tennis at Bremen High School before graduating last year and her younger brother Micah is a freshman at Bremen High School, who plays baseball and tennis.
Porter was asked who's the best athlete in the family.
"I would say me, but my older brother (Mason) would probably have something to say about that," she said.
Porter was on the bench watching at last year's regional when NorthWood beat Northwestern in four sets in the semifinals and fell to Bellmont in three sets in the finals.
The Panthers, who last won a regional championship in 2010, beat regional opponent Culver Academy, 25-11, 25-12, during the regular season this year at the Bremen Tournament.
"I think we have to focus on different shots and mixing it up and be smart while we're playing," Porter said about the keys to winning at the regional.
"I'll probably be nervous and excited. It will take a little bit of time to calm down. But after the first few points I'll be fine.
"It's so nice to be playing on our home court. It's exciting to have that opportunity to play at home."
