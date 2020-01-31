Behind 29-44 shooting at the free-throw line, NorthWood's boys basketball team upended Warsaw, 56-44, in Northern Lakes Conference play on Friday.
Trent Edwards scored 21 points, including 13-17 at the line, to lead the Panthers, who improved to 11-4 overall and 3-2 in the NLC.
Brock Flickinger and Ben Vincent each added 10 points for NorthWood, which led 36-23 to start the fourth quarter.
Warsaw, which shot only 31% from the field (16-51), got 13 points from Luke Adamiec and 10 from Jaylen Coon.
NorthWood's largest lead came at 40-23 in the fourth quarter.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 48, OREGON-DAVIS 36: The Bruins, who improved to 4-10, owned a 29-17 halftime lead before closing out this win.
Caleb Shenk led Bethany with 12 points, while Jack VonGunten added 11 and Beck Willems had 10.
The Bruins finished 21-35 at the free-throw line, while the Bobcats were only 6-9.
Bethany won despite shooting only 23% from the field (11-47). Oregon-Davis also struggled shooting, as the Bobcats made only 27% of their shots (13-47).
• FAIRFIELD 50, WEST NOBLE 49, 2OT: Cade Gall hit a short jumper with 10 seconds to play in the second over time to give Fairfield the Northeast Corner Conference road win.
Senior Nolin Sharick led the Falcons with 15 points, five steals and four assists, while Bryce Willard added nine points for Fairfield.
The Falcons are now 4-2 in the NECC.
• PENN 55, MISHAWAKA 48: Freshman Joe Smith scored 13 points and hit seven of his eight free throws in the fourth quarter, as Penn took the final Northern Indiana Conference game between the two rivals.
Senior Derek Derda scored 25 points to lead Penn to the win. The Kingsmen are now 7-7 overall and 5-2 in the NIC.
NORTHWOOD 56, WARSAW 44
WARSAW: Keagan Larsh 0, Blake Marsh 2, Luke Adamiec 13, Wyatt Amiss 6, Bishop Walters 0, Jaylen Coon 10, Connor Lennox 0, Jackson Dawson 2, Brock Poe 9, Caleb Sands 0, Ben Bergen 2. Totals: 16 9-12 44.
NORTHWOOD: Ian Raasch 7, Cade Brenner 0, Brock Flickinger 10, Ben Vincent 10, Trent Edwards 21, Jamarr Jackson 1, Cooper Wiens 1, Jason Borkholder 6, Josh Stratford 0. Totals: 12 29-44 56.
Warsaw;7;12;4;21;—;44
NorthWood;12;14;10;20;—;56
3-point goals: Warsaw (3) - Amiss 2, Coon; NorthWood (3) - Vincent 2, Flickinger. Rebounds: Warsaw (39) - Adamiec 8, Dawson 6, Bergen 5; NorthWood (28) - Raasch 4, Weins 4. Assists: Warsaw (5); NorthWood (3). Steals: Warsaw (5) - Marsh 2, Poe 2; NorthWood (8) - Vincent 3, Edwards 2. Total fouls: Warsaw 29, NorthWood 19. Fouled out - Borkholder, Larsh, Marsh, Amiss, Poe. Records: Warsaw 10-4 (3-2 NLC), NorthWood 11-4 (3-2 NLC). JV: Warsaw 49, NorthWood 44.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 48, OREGON-DAVIS 36
OREGON-DAVIS: Garrett Weil 9, Cameron Taylor 8, Nolan Green 6, Dylan Murphy 5, Conner Danford 3, Ryan Pitts 3, Jared Bryan 2, Dennis Cooley 0, Braden Swanson 0. Totals: 13 6-9 36.
BETHANY: Caleb Shenk 12, Jack VonGunten 11, Beck Willems 10, Ethan Boyer 6, Tristen Moore 5, Jacob Plank 4, Mason Closson 0, Evan Brown 0, Jachin Camoriano 0. Totals: 11 21-35 48.
Oregon-Davis;7;10;18;1;—;36
Bethany;15;14;19;0;—;48
3-point goals: OD (4) - Green, Murphy, Danford, Pitts; Bethany (5) - Shenk 3, Willems, Moore. Rebounds: OD (29) - Bryan 7, Weil 6, Taylor 6, Green 5; Bethany (31) - VonGunten 8, Boyer 5. Assists: OD (7) - Green 3, Bryan 3; Bethany (7) - Willems 4. Steals: OD (0); Bethany (16) - Willems 6, Shenk 4, Closson 2. Total fouls: OD 16, Bethany 13. Records: OD 2-12, Bethany 4-10.
FAIRFIELD 50, WEST NOBLE 49, 2OT
FAIRFIELD: Justin Bontrager 3, Holden Blosser 2, Dalton Cripe 8, Riley Behles 5, Nolin Sharick 15, Cade Gall 4, Bryce Willard 9, Owen Miller 4. Totals: 21 5-10 50.
WEST NOBLE:Austin Cripe 12, Brockton Miller 5, Braden Brewster 8, Kyle Mawhorter 0, Josh Gross 12, Joel Mast 12, Brendon Pruitt 0. Totals: 20 4-5 49.
Fairfield;10;7;15;12;2;4;—;50
West Noble;7;13;17;7;2;3;—;49
3-point goals: Fairfield (3) – Bontrager, Behles, Willard; West Noble (5) – Cripe 2, Mast 2, Miller. Total fouls: Fairfield 12, West Noble 12. Turnovers: Fairfield 12, West Noble 5. Records: Fairfield 5-9 (4-2 NECC), West Noble 5-9 (2-5).
PENN 55, MISHAWAKA 48
PENN: Carter Hickey 5, Joe Smith 13, Seamus Penney 0, Evan Groves 3, Derek Derda 25, Tobias Patton 3, Casey Shultz 6, Caleb Fischer 0.
MISHAWAKA: Braiton 12, Williams 4, Franklin 0, Johnson 15, Snyder 3, Thomas 4, Hoopingarner 2, Boggs 8.
Penn;16;13;10;16;—;55
Mishawaka;11;16;7;14; —;48
3-point goals: Penn (2) – Groves, Hickey; Mishawaka (4) – Braiton 2, Johnson, Snyder. Records: Penn 7-7 (5-2 NIC), Mishawaka 6-7 (2-5).
WAWASEE 61, CONCORD 40
CONCORD: Zaven Koltookian 16, Braedon Taylor 7, Paxton Starreh 6, Amarion Moore 4, Payton Fish 4, Jack D’Arcy 3, Andres Dixon 0, Gavin Smith 0, Griffin Swartout 0, Anthony Roberts 0, Anthony Trudell 0. TOTALS: 14 8-13 40
WAWASEE: Austin Miller 16, Jack Stover 16, Ethan Hardy 15, Keaton Dukes 8, Kameron Salazar 3, Ray Lenoir 2, Ethan Carey 0, Justin Castro 0, Adam Beer 0, Collin Roberson 0, Caden Welty 0, Marten Kant 0. TOTALS: 21 17-25 61
Concord;5;9;14;12;—;40
Wawasee;16;13;12;20;—;61
3-point goals: Concord (4) Starrett 2, D’Arcy, Taylor; Wawasee (2) –Miller 2. Total fouls: Concord 18 (Taylor); Wawasee 19. Fouled out: Taylor, Stover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.