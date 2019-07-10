NAPPANEE — The NorthWood High School athletic program announced on Wednesday that all K-12 WaNee Students will be granted free general admission to all regular season home athletic events beginning with the 2019-20 school year.
According to a WaNee press release, the only prerequisite is that K-8 students must be accompanied by a ticket-buying adult in order to gain free admission. Free admission cannot be included for any IHSAA Tournament games that NorthWood would host. For road games, students would have to purchase a ticket to attend. Students from our opponents will also need to purchase a ticket.
The plan is to provide WaNee elementary students with a student ticket that will be distributed to kids that want one. That exact plan will be announced soon. Middle and high school students will be required to use their student ID’s to gain admission to home athletic events. The school will be flexible until all students have been given their ID’s.
"We realized over the last couple of years, that we had students that wanted to attend some of our home events, but chose not to because of the cost of purchasing tickets,'' the press release said. "Families have many choices on what to do with their hard-earned money and it can become expensive for a family to attend high school athletics on a regular basis. We feel that attending high school athletics is still the greatest value for family entertainment and also builds community pride.
"Maintaining our NorthWood culture is something that is extremely important to all of us. We hope that families that have had to decide not to attend home events at NorthWood due to financial reasons will now reconsider and attend when possible.''
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.