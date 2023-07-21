NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School, in partnership with the Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee, will be hosting a charitable event during a the Panthers football crimmage against Penn on August 11th at 7 p.m.
Fans and spectators attending the game are encouraged to participate in a canned food drive, which will benefit the FCDC food bank inventory.
