Led by medalist Cybil Stillson and her 72, No. 17-ranked NorthWood won the New Prairie Invitational on Tuesday.
The Panthers finished with a 337 score, which was 10 points better than second place Penn, which is ranked No. 13 in the state.
Delaney Wade was the top golfer for the Kingsmen, as she shot a 78.
