YORKTOWN — NorthWood High School junior Breanna Goss finished tied for third Monday in the 16-19 age division at The Players Club Junior Tour Tournament at Woodland Trails Golf Course in Yorktown, Indiana. Goss finished with a seven-over par 79.
Also in that age division, Panthers graduate Kirsten Schrock ended up tied for 11th with a 17-over par 89.
