Most Popular
Articles
- Mascot chosen, fight song recommended for Elkhart High School
- Man sentenced to 98 years on child molesting conviction
- Middlebury teen charged with rape, battery
- Tolson splits City Council: 'You're out of order!'
- Man charged with helping hide body of murder victim
- Nine patients seek to join Goshen Hospital lawsuit
- Elkhart teen crafts 'Best Pizza in the Midwest'
- Man charged after fatal chase
- Elkhart police revise pursuit policy, but not to best practice
- Another hotel opens in Elkhart
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Public strongly supports Tolson expansion (10)
- Mayor Pete’s ‘astonishing’ rise (10)
- Hill's future in question if suspended (9)
- Tolson splits City Council: 'You're out of order!' (9)
- House backs slowing coal power plant closures (8)
- President Trump’s teachable moment (6)
- Mayor pulling for $5M Tolson investment (5)
- Sale of Concord Mall brings new hope (5)
- Study recommends vacating both courthouses, reorganizing divisions (5)
- Police searching for driver involved in fatal crash (4)
Recent Comments
-
RasmusSJorgensen said:Two things led me to make that decision. I have found no evidence that the person you accused of doing what you accused him of actually did th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.