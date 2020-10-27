NorthWood soccer coaches Brad Duerksen (boys) and Tom Shields (girls) were each named Coach of the Year in District 1 by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Duerksen led the Panthers' boys team to a Class 2A regional title, before losing in PK's to Fort Wayne Canterbury at the South Bend Semi-State. Shields' NorthWood girls team won a 2A sectional, before falling at the regional. Both were named the Small-School Coach of the Year in District 1.
