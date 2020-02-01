ELKHART - Northridge has some pretty good wrestlers, who can also sing.
The Raiders sang Happy Birthday to their coach Eric Highley soon after it was announced Saturday that Northridge had won its third straight Elkhart Sectional title.
Northridge finished with 266.5 points, while Jimtown placed second with 227.
The Raiders qualified all 14 of its wrestlers for next Saturday's regional at Goshen High School. The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the sectional advance to the regional.
Weight champions for Northridge were Jalen Chappell (106), Justin Puckett (120), Logan Hooley (138) and Oliver Eveler (152).
Quite a nice birthday present for Highley, who pointed to his wrestlers, while carrying his son Emmitt, when hearing his team was officially the sectional champion.
"I told our wrestlers all week that all I wanted was 14 presents (regional qualifiers) and all 14 are going on to regionals," said Highley who turned 36 on Saturday.
"Winning another sectional means we've been working really hard. We've got great leaders. We've also got great younger guys that follow the leadership and we've got a bunch of great coaches. It's a whole group effort. It's been fun."
Puckett, who improved to 34-3, won his third straight sectional title. His previous two weight titles came at 113 pounds.
Jimtown has 11 wrestlers, including three sectional champions, moving on to the regional.
Weight champions for the Jimmies on Saturday were Noah Eberhart (113, 27-7 record), Landon Buchanan (145, 34-3) and Jacob Werts (160, 34-5).
Eberhart claimed his first sectional championship on Saturday. It's the second straight year he's qualified for regionals.
"It's one step closer to getting to state," said Eberhart. "My heart pulled me through today. I have a big heart and I just want to keep going. I have a better mindset this year to get through it."
Buchanan is also a sectional weight champion for the first time and a regional qualifier for the second time.
Werts is a regional qualifer for the first time.
"This means I keep getting better," said Werts. "I just came out today and didn't think about who I was wrestling."
Jimtown's Riley Horvath (106, 14-10) became the first female Jimtown wrestler and the first to come through the Elkhart Sectional to qualify for a regional.
"I jumped, high-fived my coaches and was super excited," said Horvath about her reaction when she knew she had qualified.
"I definitely credit my coaches, in particular Jordan Eberhart, who taught me a lot, and the wrestlers around me. You can't be a good wrestler without your partner. All the wrestlers on my team are super to me and very encouraging. My coaches also never doubted me, which is nice."
For Elkhart Central, six wrestlers qualified for regionals. Leading the way are sectional champions Eric Garcia (126, 27-8), Sea Davis (220, 30-5) and Jacob Sommer (285, 27-9).
It's the third straight year that Garcia has qualified for the regional. But Saturday marks the first time that Garcia takes a weight title into the regional.
"Nothing changed for me at all today," said Garcia. "I just fought during each match. I treated every match like it was just another match that I had to get through."
Davis is a weight champion for the second straight year.
"This means a lot because I chose the sport because of the people that are in it," said Davis. "For the coaches to have confidence in me means everything to me.
"Also, my dad (Brian) really helped me today. He's been controlling my nutrition and my habits before and during matches."
Concord had no weight champions, but six wrestlers are advancing to the regional for the Minutemen. It's the third straight year that Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (138, 30-2) and Andrew BonDurant (160, 21-10) have made it to the regional. Brenden Stockman (152, 28-4) is now a two-time regional qualifier.
Elkhart Memorial's Clayton Lundy captured his second straight sectional title on Saturday. Lundy, who is a three-time regional qualifier, will take a 33-5 record (170) into the regional.
"This is just another step towards where I want to go," said Lundy. "I have to credit all my success to the people in the (wrestling) room. They've worked with me and helped me get to where I'm at. My family has also provided me with great support along the way."
The other Crimson Charger that qualified for the regional was Kamden Goering, who finished as runner-up at 160 pounds. Goering, who's now a two-time regional qualifier, owns a 27-4 record.
NorthWood 182-pounder Jake Lone won his third straight sectional championship.
"I felt really good today," said Lone, who will take a 28-3 record into the regional. "I was aggressive and on the attack. I feel prepared for the regional."
ELKHART SECTIONAL
Team scores: Northridge 266.5, Jimtown 227, Elkhart Central 158, NorthWood 155, Concord 135, Goshen 135, Elkhart Memorial 78, Fairfield 54.
Finals
106: Jalen Chappell (NR) pinned Riley Horvath (Jim) 3:22. 113: Noah Eberhart (Jim) def. Ethan Baker (NR) 7-5. 120: Justin Puckett (NR) won by maj. dec. over Mikey Kallamani (Jim) 9-1. 126: Eric Garcia (EC) def. Jasper Graber (NR) 12-7. 132: Rasheek Bonds (Gos) def. Collin Ruemler (NR) 7-1. 138: Logan Hooley (NR) def. Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (Con) 5-2. 145: Landon Buchanan (Jim) won by injury def. over Kaden Lone (NW). 152: Oliver Eveler (NR) won by maj. dec. over Brenden Stockman (Con) 13-3. 160: Jacob Werts (Jim) pinned Kamden Goering (EM) 3:54. 170: Clayton Lundy (EM) won by maj. dec. over Peyton Anderson (EC) 11-3. 182: Jake Lone (NW) won by maj. dec. over Andrew Lockwood (NR) 11-3. 195: Jaden Miller (NW) won by injury def. over Ibrahim Khaoucha (NR) 4:28. 220: Sea Davis (EC) def. Omar Khaoucha (NR) 6-4. 285: Jacob Sommer (EC) def. Blake Herr (NW) 4-3.
Third place
106: Camden Wiese (Gos) pinned Josh Corona (EC) :36. 113: Sam Schultz (NW) def. Ryan Keller (FF) 7-0. 120: Armon Hairopoulos (Gos) def. Brandon Kauffman (FF) 14-8. 126: Brayden Hinkel (Gos) def. def. Aaron Delaluz (Jim) 8-3. 132: Ethan Eberhart (Jim) def. Cameron Jones (NW) 9-7. 138: Conner Watts (Jim) pinned Zander Moles (Gos) 3:48. 145: Brant Blasko (NR) pinned Cameron Galvan (Con) 2:13. 152: Lukas Medford (Jim) def. Tyler Becker (NW) 4-1. 160: Andrew BonDurant (Con) pinned Wyatt Simmons (NR) 2:05. 170: Tim Hunter (Jim) def. Tagg Gott (NR) 6-4. 182: Henry Gratzol (Jim) pinned Logan Kidder (Con) 4:17. 195: Moses Fortoso (EC) def. Adrian Martinez (Con) 11-10. 220: Kaleb Kilmer (Gos) def. Isaac Benjamin (NW) 4-0. 285: Jose Rosales (Gos) pinned Rhent Addis (NR) 1:46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.