Northridge clinched the outright Northern Lakes Conference title Thursday night, as the Raiders beat Wawasee 73-36.
Coach Scott Radeker's team hit 17 3-point shots in the game, four each from brothers Carter and Clay Stoltzfus.
The Raiders, who won for the seventh straight time, also had just three turnovers.
Carter Stoltzfus led the Raiders with 16 points, while Alex Stauffer added 14, Sam Smith 13 and Clay Stoltzfus 12.
• ELKHART CHRISTIAN 63, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 48: Sophomore Matt Burns scored 18 points and older brother Luke added 16, as Elkhart Christian knocked off Bethany.
The Eagles, now 9-8 on the year, raced to a 28-13 halftime advantage and cruised to the win.
Elkhart Christian was 26-of-36 from the field (72%).
Beck Willems topped the Bruins with 14 points, while Mason Closson chipped in 13.
• NORTHWOOD 47, CONCORD 25: The Panthers outscored Concord 16-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a NLC victory.
Trent Edwards had 21 points to lead the Panthers, while Cooper Wiens added eight. Zaven Koltookian scored 10 points to pace the Minutemen.
NorthWood shot 72% in the second half (13-18) and 58% for the game.
• GOSHEN 44, PLYMOUTH 27: Drew Hogan and Zack Barker each scored 14 points, as the RedHawks cruised to the Northern Lakes Conference win.
Goshen led 25-8 at halftime.
Jarah Byler had seven rebound and six assists for the RedHawks.
• SB RILEY 55, PENN 52: The Kingsmen cut a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to three, but were unable to get closer, as Riley hung on to win the Northern Indiana Conference battle.
Derek Derda led Penn with 18 points, while freshman Tobias Patton added 13. Blake Wesley topped Riley with 22.
NORTHRIDGE 73, WAWASEE 36
WAWASEE: Kameron Salazar 0, Keaton Dukes 14, Ethan Hardy 13, Jaydon Boyer 2, Ethan Carey 5, Justin Castro 2, Collin Roberson 0, Caden Welty 0. Totals: 13 6-8 36.
NORTHRIDGE: Trevor Brown 3, Carter Stoltzfus 16, Clay Stoltzfus 12, Cam Knepp 9, Sam Smith 13, Blake Jacobs 4, Brandon Miller 2, Noah Zmuda 0, Micah Hochstetler 0, Alex Stauffer 14. Totals 26 4-4 73.
Wawasee;10;9;12;5;—;36
Northridge;19;22;20;12;–;73
3-point goals: Wawasee (4) – Hardy 2, Carey, Dukes; Northridge (17) – Ca. Stoltzfus 4, Cl. Stoltzfus 4, Knepp 3, Smth 3, Stauffer 2, Brown. Total fouls: Wawasee 8, Northridge 6. Turnovers: Wawasee 13, Northridge 3. Rebounds: Wawasee (19) – Dukes 7; Northridge (25) – Stauffer 8. Records: Northridge 12-5 (6-0 NLC), Wawasee 11-6 (2-4).
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 63, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 48
ECA: Matt Burns 18, Luke Burns 16, Matt Elmrick 8, Bryce Coursen 6, Noah Hunt 8, Charlie Maxwell 4, Seth Jachimiak 2, Aaron Buckles 0. Totals 26 7-9 63.
BETHANY: Beck Willems 14, Mason Closson 13, Tristen Moore 8, Caleb Shenk 4, Ethan Boyer 2, Jack VonGunten 3, Jacob Plank 0, Jachin Camoriano 2. Totals 16 8-9 48.
ECA;12;16;18;17;—;63
Bethany;9;4;11;24;—;48
3-point goals: ECA (4) – L. Burns 2, Elmerick, M. Burns; Bethany (8) – Closson 3, Moore 2, VonGunten, Willems, Camoriano. Total fouls: ECA 13, Bethany 13. Turnovers: ECA 15, Bethany 14. Rebounds: ECA (23) – M. Burns 7, L. Burns 7; Bethany (15) – Shenk 4. Records: ECA 9-8, Bethany 4-12.
NORTHWOOD 47, CONCORD 25
CONCORD: Jack D'Arcy 6, Paxton Starrett 0, Andres Dixon 0, Gavin Smith 6, Amarion Moore 0, Payton Fish 3, Griffin Swartout 0, Zaven Koltookian 10. Totals: 8 5-12 25.
NORTHWOOD: Ian Raash 2, Cade Brenner 0, Brock Flickinger 4, Ben Vincent 2, Trent Edwards 21, Jamarr Jackson 6, Brock Bontrger 0, Cooper Wiens 8, Jason Borkholder 2Josh Stratford 2, JJ Payne 0. Totals: 21 5-10 47.
Concord;1;9;11;4;—;25
NorthWood;8;8;15;16;—;47
3-point goals: Concord (4) – D'Arcy 2, Smith 2; NorthWood 0. Total fouls: Concord 12, NorthWood 5. Turnovers Concord 20, NorthWood 15. Rebounds: Concord (16) – Koltookian 5; NorthWood (27) – Jackson 6. Records: 12-4 (4-2 NLC), Concord 1-13 (0-6)
GOSHEN 44, PLYMOUTH 27
PLYMOUTH: Easton Strain 11, Adam Hunter 5, Brady Hissong 4, Davis Wray 4, Owen Yoder 3, Grant Houin 0, Joseph Styers 0, Nolan Bales 0, Tanner Feece 0. Totals: 10 3-9. 27.
GOSHEN: Zack Barker 14, Drew Hogan 14, Jarah Byler 4, Blak Weiss 4, Anders REvoit 3, Ryan Harmelink 3, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia 2, Quinn Bechtel 0, Zane Barker 0, Deacon Hill 0, Isaac Swatzky 0. Totals: 17 6-7 44.
Plymouth;4;4;9;10;—;27
Goshen;13;12;8;11;—;44
3-point goals: Plymouth (4) – Strain, Hunter, Hissong, Yoder; Goshen (4) – Hogan 2, Zac. Barker, Harmelink. Total fouls: Plymouth 9, Goshen 11. Turnovers: Plymouth 15, Goshen 12. Rebounds: Plymouth (18) – Houin 5; Goshen (29) – Byler 7. Records: Goshen 9-7 (2-4 NLC), Plymouth 6-12 (3-3).
SB RILEY 55, PENN 52
PENN: Carter Hickey 5, Joe Smith 4, Seamus Penney 0, Jayden Doster 7, Evan Groves 3, Derek Derda 18, Tobias Patton 13, Casey Shultz 2, DelRontay Haywood 0.
RILEY: Blake Wesley 22, Douglas Adams 3, Ke'Muriee Love 4, Phillip Robles 0, Daquan Dixon 0, Tieon Autry 0, Tyson Lee 2, Davyion Anderson 17, Jackson Copley 7, Taedon Stumpf 0.
Penn;10;14;9;19;—;52
Riley;10;11;22;12;—;55
3-point goals: (6) – Patton 3, Hickey, Doster, Groves; Riley (4) – Anderson 3, Copley. Records: Riley 10-7 (6-2 NIC), Penn 7-9 (5-3).
