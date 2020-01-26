PLYMOUTH — On the strength of two victories and eight second place finishes, the Northridge wrestling team claimed the Northern Lakes Conference tournament title on Saturday, backing up it's regular season championship.
The Raiders finished with 259 points, compared to 188.5 for second place Wawasee. NorthWood finished third with 165 points.
Northridge earned championships at 113 pounds from Ethan Baker and 120 pounds from Justin Puckett. Wawasee finished with three individual titles, but the Raiders' eight runner-up finishes was the difference.
Coach Nate Andrews' NorthWood team earned the most titles with four. Panther victories came from Kaden Lone (145) and his brother Jake (182), Jaden Miller (195) and Blake Herr at 285.
Concord had a champion in Christian Pfeiffer-Laguer at 138 pounds, while Rasheek Bonds brought home a title for Goshen at 132.
Sectional action begins Saturday at Elkhart Memorial.
NLC TOURNAMENT
Team results: Northridge 259, Wawasee 188.5, NorthWood 165, Plymouth 156.5, Warsaw 146, Goshen 141, Concord 117, Elkhart Memorial 25.
Championship matches: 106: Logan Stuckman (Waw) beat Jalen Chappell (NR) 8-1. 113: Ethan Baker (NR) pinned Hunter Miller (Waw) 3:28. 120: Justin Puckett (NR) beat Dylan Tom (Waw) 13-3 (major decision). 126: Jace Alexander (Waw) pinned Dominic Smith (P) 0:45. 132: Rasheek Bonds(G) beat Collin Ruemler (NR) 9-4. 138: Christian Pfeiffer-Laguer (C) beat Logan Hooley (NR) 7-2. 145: Kaden Lone (NW) beat Brant Blasko (NR) 15-3 (major decision)
152: Garrett Stickman (Waw) beat Brenden Stockman (C) 8-4. 160: Jacob Linky (War) beat Andrew BonDurant (C) 8-4. 170: Graham Calhoun (P) beat Clayton Lundy (EM) 19-4 (technical fall 4:13). 182: Jake Lone (NW) beat Andrew Lockwood (NR) 9-3. 195: Jaden Miller (NW) beat Ibrahim Khaoucha (NR) 8-6. 220: Diego Garcia (P) beat Omar Khaoucha (NR) 13-6. 285: Blake Herr (NW) beat Jose Rosales (G) 7-3.
