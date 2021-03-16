Two seniors from Northridge and two sophomores from NorthWood are among the 12 players chosen for the All-Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball team.
Northridge’s Sam Smith and Carter Stoltzfus are joined on the first team by sophomore Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch of NorthWood. The Concord duo of Payton Fish and Zaven Koltookian are also on the first-team.
