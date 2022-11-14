Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.