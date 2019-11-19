ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Volleyball Association (NIVA) has announced its tryout dates and times for the Elkhart Feeder. This is intended for any players in grades three through eighth grade who will attend Elkhart High School.
The 14-Under (7th and 8th grade) will be held Friday, Nov. 22nd in the Memorial High School Fieldhouse (Enter Door 6 – main gym entrance) Check in is at 6 p.m., with tryouts running from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.
The 10-Under (3rd and 4th grade) evaluations will be Saturday, Nov. 23rd in the Memorial High Fieldhouse (Enter Door 6 – main gym entrance) Check in is at 11:45 a.m., with tryouts running from noon until 1 p.m.
The 12-Under (5th and 6th grade) evaluations will also be Saturday, Nov. 23rd in the Memorial High Fieldhouse (Enter Door 6 – main gym entrance) Check in is at 1:15 p.m., with tryouts going from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.
Those interested in trying out are asked to go to https://www.nivajrs.com/elkhartfeeder prior to the tryouts or evaluations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.