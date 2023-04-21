Years passed and Craig Wallin stayed determined to bring independent minor league professional baseball to Elkhart County.
In just a few weeks, Wallin’s wish will be granted.
On May 31 at NorthWood High School’s Field of Dream Complex, the Elkhart County Miracle will begin its season. The Miracle will be an independent minor league baseball team that is part of the Northern League. Wallin is the founder and President of the team.
“It started 16 years ago and I’ve been polishing it for a long time,” said Wallin about bringing an independent minor league professional baseball team to Elkhart. “I haven’t given up. I would say, without too many breaks, I’ve thought about doing this. It’s taken 16 years to get this off the launching pad.
“There was a minor league baseball team like this in Elkhart in the late 1800’s and another team in Elkhart reappeared in the early 1900’s, with their last year being 1910. They were called the Elkhart Blue Sox. I can clearly say there hasn’t been a minor league baseball team in Elkhart since 1910.
While in the media through the years and covering Notre Dame sports and the South Bend White Sox minor league baseball team, Wallin got the idea that summer professional baseball belonged in Elkhart.
“I’ve been around the area for awhile traveling the country and covering all sports,” Wallin said. “I saw venues in markets smaller or just as big as Elkhart doing well. I thought we could do that here as well. I took one step in front of another and 16 years later it’s coming and we have a place to play.”
“We got a contract with the NorthWood athletics department to play this year at the new Field of Dreams Complex and, hopefully, it will be extended beyond that. Primary parking is just over 200 spaces and added to that will be two or three auxillary parking areas, with Woodview Elementary School being part of that.”
The regular season will run through August 3 and maybe longer if there’s playoffs for the Elkhart County Miracle.
Other primary teams in the Northern League are the Northwest Indiana Oilmen from Whiting, the Griffith Generals from Griffith, the Southland Vikings out of Hammond and the Lake County CornDogs from Crown Point, who are the defending Northern League champions.
“There’s also a team that plays a schedule without a true home field, who are just called the Panthers,” Walling said. “They’re more of traveling team.
“The Northern League got started in 1902. Players like Don Larsen, Hank Aaron got started through the league.”
Wallin explained the team’s revenue stream.
“We look at our revenue as being three-legged,” Wallin said. “One part of revenue is sponsorship and advertising dollars. There will also be ticket sales and the third part of our revenue is concessions.”
The person in charge of getting players for the team is Director of Player Operations Evan Sharpley. Sharpley played baseball and football at the University of Notre Dame and went on play professional baseball for two years in the Seattle Mariners minor league system and for one year he played independent baseball.
Players on the team won’t get paid.
“We’re getting players from all over the country in six or seven states,” Wallin said. “Actually, there could be one player coming from outside of the country. Twenty-five percent of the 35-man roster will be local guys that have had success at higher levels.
“We don’t recruit or draft anyone that is older than 26. Our players are either college eligible or minor league prospects. We have a pitcher who was in the Colorado Rockies organization. We have a couple like that, that we’ve picked up. The roster is pretty much set. We’re still looking for two or three more pitchers.”
Among the local players on the team are Elkhart High School graduate Dylan Rost, NorthWood High School graduate Jaden Miller, South Bend St. Joseph High School graduate Nathaniel Garcia and Brandywine (MI.) High School graduate and current Bethel University right-handed pitcher Ty Mickiewicz.
“He’s 6-4 and 250 and a beast,” Wallin said about Mickiewicz. “I’m looking forward to seeing him pitch.”
Rost is currently a sophomore player at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Rost, who mainly played shortstop in high school, was a three-year varsity starter at Elkhart Memorial and started for a year at Elkhart High School when Memorial and Elkhart Central merged.
Joel Reinebold, who is a good friend of Wallin’s and helps refer players for the Miracle, was part of the process in getting Rost to play.
“Joel Reinebold reached out to my dad (Scott) and wondered if I had plans for summer and if I was playing baseball,” said Dylan. “Evan Sharpley also reached out to me and wondered I would be interesting in playing in Elkhart this summer.
“I wasn’t on a summer league baseball team yet. I was on the Grand Park Summer League team in Westfield, Indiana last summer and it’s no longer a college league so I was looking for a place to play. The new team is close to home and they play a ton of games so it made it super simple for me to play for them this summer.”
Rost, who has been playing shortstop and third base in college, has helped recruit players for the team.
“I reached out to Brycen Sherwood and I’ve reached out to several guys that I knew in the past that are still playing baseball in college,” Rost said.
“I truly think the team can be successful. In our area there’s a lot of talent that is playing college baseball. There’s no reason we can’t compete with the other teams in our league.”
Wallin shares the same enthusiasm when it comes to the team’s future.
“Rules have changed for the Major League Baseball draft,” Wallin said. “There’s been a lot of condensing of the league and the draft. Its gone from 40 rounds to 20. There’s a lot of really good players now that are being left out. They look at playing in our league and our team as an opportunity to get some innings in and put up some numbers during the summer and get back on track to chase their dream again. They will come more for the opportunity than the money.”
During the first week of May an official announcement will be made on who the manager will be for the team.
“He’s a former Major League Baseball coach,” Wallin hinted.
