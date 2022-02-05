GOSHEN — Jimtown wrestling coach Jerimiah Maggart acted subdued when he officially heard that his team had won Saturday's Goshen Wrestling Regional.
But he expressed his team's pleasure of winning the title after coming up just short last week of winning the Elkhart Sectional. A week ago, the Lions won the sectional title with 223.5 points, which was a half point better than Jimtown.
Jimtown won the regional with 95.5 points, which was 12 points better than second place NorthWood.
Entering the finals and third place rounds, Jimtown and Prairie Heights were tied with 72.5 points. NorthWood was third with a 67.5.
It's the fourth overall regional title for Jimmies and the first since 2001 for the school.
"Our kids wrestled really well," said Maggart. "I think they had a little extra motivation after what happened at the sectional. It was a weird week missing school and having a little adversity. But everyone had to deal with that.
"We knew we could win the regional. We talked about it early in the year. We have a lot of good kids who would like to make a run here."
The top four wrestlers in each weight weight class advance to the New Haven Semistate next Saturday at Fort Wayne's Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Jimtown has six wrestlers moving on to the semistate. Among them are are regional champions Landon Buchanan (170 pounds), Noah Eberhart (138) and Aaron DeLaLuz (120).
Buchanan, who is bound for the regional for the fourth straight year, claimed his second straight regional title after pinning Goshen's Laish Detwiler in 1:15.
"It's weird knowing it's my last time wrestling in a regional for Jimtown," said Buchanan when asked about comparing his two titles. "I just wanted to get things done. This isn't my final goal."
Buchanan, who improved to 36-2, didn't go into the finals overconfident despite pinning Detwiler in a sectional final.
"My coaches just told me to be aggressive and wrestle my match," Buchanan said. "I wanted to get as many points as I could to help my team."
Eberhart is a regional champion for the first time after holding on for a 3-2 win over Lakeland's Gabe Miller.
"I'm happy," said Eberhart, who stands at 32-6. "I want to thank everyone for pushing me in the (wrestling) room. We'll see what happens next week."
Eberhart, who will be making his third appearance at the semi-state, took a 3-2 lead in the third period after earning an escape point with :35 left in the match.
"At practice we go hard and do drills every day to prepare us for close matches," Eberhart said.
Being a regional champion is extra satisfying to DeLaLuz, who lost in the first round of the regionals the last two years. He lost at 132 pounds as a junior and at 126 as a sophomore.
On Saturday, DeLaLuz pinned Fremont's Essiah Kamer in 5:26.
"This means a lot to me, especially since the past two years I haven't made it out of regionals," DeLaLuz said.
"I found the right weight class this year. I also put in more time in the off-season and during the season and making sure I do my part. This is doing my part. I wanted to help my team win a regional title. I couldn't have done this without my wrestling partners and my coaches."
NorthWood had three wrestlers qualify for the semistate - including regional champions Kaden Lone (160), Trey Tobias (182) and Isaac Benjamin (220).
Lone, who improved to 33-3, claimed his second regional title. He has been a semistate qualifier all three of his seasons.
In the finals, Lone pinned DeKalb's Elijah Knepper in 1:04.
"Motion and moving my feet are the keys for me," said Lone. "I struggled with that last year. My feet were in cement last year."
Tobias, who owns a 27-7 record, became a regional champion for the first time after beating Goshen's Jonathan Flores, 7-1.
It's the second straight year that Tobias will be making a semi-state appearance.
Benjamin also claimed his first regional title on Saturday. He pinned Elkhart's Nash Shupert in 2:21 in the finals. Benjamin, who also qualified for the semi-state in 2020, stands at 30-1.
Concord's Armen Koltookian claimed his first regional championship after edging Fremont's Jacob Behm, 10-8, in overtime. Koltookian, who owned a 7-3 lead in the third period, got a takedown in overtime to win the match.
"I just focused on getting a win," said Koltookian about his mindset going into overtime. "I had to drive through it. I didn't come into the finals match with a thought of losing. I had to make up for letting the match slip away a little bit."
Koltookian, who improved to 37-6, will be making his second straight appearance at the semi-state.
Jasper Graber, who won the regional championship at 132, was among the three qualifiers for Northridge. Graber won by major decision over Prairie Heights' Brock Hagewood, 12-1, in the finals.
Graber, who improved to 21-4, is now a four-time semi-state qualifier.
"It feels so amazing to finally get that regional championship," said Graber. "I've been putting in so much work in the (wrestling) room. I'm peaking at the right time."
One of the best effort from the day came from Elkhart's 285-pounder Brayden Jellison. Jellison lost 4-3 to Angola standout Brandon Villafuerte in the finals. Villafuerte entered the match with a record of 48-0. Jellison will be making his first appearance at the semi-state with a 31-6 record.
"I've got a week to improve on some stuff," said Jellison. "I can definitely hang in with (Villafuerte). I had him.
"I'm excited to make it to semi-state. It will be fun."
GOSHEN REGIONAL
Team scores: Jimtown 95.5, NorthWood 83.5, Prairie Heights 81.5, Angola 79, DeKalb 69, Elkhart 63, Lakeland 62, East Noble 60, Fremont 47, Central Noble 36, Northridge 36, Goshen 30.5, West Noble 21, Concord 19, Fairfield 6, Westview 0
Championship round
106: Kamaron Straw (Ang) def. Kealen Fuller (EN) 5-4. 113: Braylon Meyer (DeK) def. Calix Truex (NW) 5-2, OT. 120: Aaron DeLaLuz (Jim) pinned Essiah Kamer (Fre) 5:26. 126: Aidan Sprague (EN) won by major decision over Keegan Schlabach (LL) 16-5. 132: Jasper Graber (NR) won by major decision over Brock Hagewood (PH) 12-1. 138: Noah Eberhart (Jim) def. Gabe Miller (LL) 3-2. 145: Ben Miller (LL) pinned Sam Levitz (PH) 3:50. 152: Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) def. Josh Kunkle (Ang) 8-4. 160: Kaden Lone (NW) pinned Elijah Knepper (DeK) 1:04. 170: Landon Buchanan (Jim) pinned Laish Detwiler (Gos) 1:15. 182: Trey Tobias (NW) def. Jonathan Flores (Gos) 7-1. 195: Armen Koltookian (Con) def. Jacob Behm (Fre) 10-8 (OT). 220: Isaac Benjamin (NW) pinned Nash Shupert (Elk) 2:21. 285: Brandon Villafuerte (Ang) def. Brayden Jellison (Elk) 4-3.
Third place
106: Drew Waldon (DeK) won by major decision over Alex Moyer (Jim) 9-0. 113: Josh Corona (Elk) def. Matthew Senn (FF) 4-0. 120: Brody Hagewood (PH) won by forfeit over Blake Byerley (EN). 126: Mikey Kallimani (Jim) won by major decision over Isaiah McCue (Ang) 10-1. 132: Aidan Hawkins (Fre) def. Teegan Clouse (WN) 8-4. 138: Blake Denman (Ang) pinned Jadon Teague (DeK) 3:51. 145: Jalen Belhumeur (EN) won by forfeit over Braxton Miller (DeK). 152: Cam Freedline (Elk) def. Brady Schiffli (LL) 9-2. 160: Ethan Freedline (Elk) def. Luke Severe (PH) 4-1. 170: Ethan Skinner (CN) def. Sid Eveler (NR) 13-6. 182: Connor McPhee (Jim) def. Nolan Parks (WN) 9-6. 195: Isaac Clay (CN) pinned Peter Bradley (WN) 4:04. 220: Travis Henke (NR) def. Hunter Allen (PH) 7-5. 285: Lane Norris (CN) pinned Landon Armstrong (DeK) 4:49.
