CARMEL — Fairfield High sophomore Brayden Miller shot a two-over 74 on Wednesday and came home in sixth place at the IHSAA Boys State Golf Meet at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Miller had birdies on the first and 18th hole on Thursday, but had a double bogey on 17 and a bogey on both seven and 11. He had entered the day in third place after shooting a three-under 69 in Tuesday’s first round.
