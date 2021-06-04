MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge golf team posted a score of 328 on Friday to win the IHSAA boys golf sectional at Meadow Valley Golf Club.
Led by medalist Ty Miller, who shot a 75 on his home course, the Raiders beat second place Goshen by 13 strokes and fourth place NorthWood by 16. Both the RedHawks and Panthers advance to next week’s Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake Golf Course.
