NAPPANEE — Pending school board approval, Mark Mikel will become the new boys and girls track coach at NorthWood High School beginning this spring.
According to a release from the NorthWood Athletic Department, Mikel has been involved in the school’s track and cross country programs since 1998. He has served as the assistant boys track coach, head boys cross country coach, head girls cross country coach, and head girls track coach.
The next Wa-Nee School board meeting is Feb. 14.
