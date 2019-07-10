Michiana Senior Open starts Friday

ELKHART — Defending co-champion Dennis Weaver will tee-off at 8:20 a.m. Friday at Meadow Valley Golf Course in opening round action at the 10th annual Michiana Senior Amateur Open.
Weaver and Mark Landis each shot a two-day total of 147 in 2018 to tie for the championship. Landis is not schedule to compete in this year's event.
Steve Stone, who placed second with a 149, has an 8:10 a.m. tee time.
A total of 71 golfers will be participating in the tournament, which will conclude Saturday at Bent Oak Golf Course.
2019 MICHIANA SENIORS
At Meadow Valley
Friday
8 a.m.: Fritz Frey, Steve Sorenson.
8:10: John Hulewicz, Steve Stone, Stu Holaway.
8:20: Dan Swinehart, Dennis Weaver, Jim Bigler.
8:30: Tom Firestone, Dennis Tucker, Don Schnoebelen.
8:40: Bill Stoner, Michael Clark, Dave Shenk.
8:50: Rand Schrock, Edward Mast, Randy Dutton.
9: Jerry Cavanah, Dan Swindler, Jim Regelean.
9:10: Steve Johnson, Roger Miller, Steve Campbell.
9:20: Dave Crise, David Whisler, Dan Graves.
9:30: Jeff Sager, Bill Kinch, Tom Urbanski.
9:40: Mike Vavul, Bob Rieth, Mitch Stemm.
9:50: John Dejohn, Verne Sawyer, Tom Wiacek.
10: John Dregits, Mike Fair, Phil McHenry.
10:10: Ray Blythe, Tom Reed, Randy McDowell.
10:20: Mark Weiland, Cobey Bartlett, Eric Windbigler.
10:30: John Zerbe, John Kemp, Larry Harkleroad.
10:40: Mike Platz, Roy Rolston, Mark Osborn.
10:50: Tom Casey, Bemis Mikel, Mark Potuck.
11: Rom Sumrak, Robert Dorsam, Dave Vollmar.
11:10: Dennis Ryan, Mark Clark, Jeff Middleditch.
11:20: Michael Wilson, Ray Reed, John Mayger.
11:30: Jeff Hoeppner, Jon Phillips, Tim Emmons.
11:40: Paul Marnocha, Allen Dennison, Glen Minnix.
11:50: Ed Freel, Mike Peffley, David Swinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.