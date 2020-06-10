Standings: HBHI 11-7, Cole’s Team 10.5-7.5, Miller Stewart 10-8, Jo Jo’s Pretzels 9.5-8.5, J. Squared Construction 8-10, The Flippers 5-13.
Honor scores: Archie Sexton 125, Alve Shetler 117, Lewis Hochstedler 114, Keith Burger 112, Steve Fisher 112, Justin Conrad 107, Claude Brown 106, Chuck Youngman 106, Joe Chupp 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.