Seniors German Mendivil and Bayron Garay of Elkhart were named to the first-team All-Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division boys soccer team earlier this week.
They were joined on the first team by Penn's Dalton Blakenbaker, Tiago DeJeus and Mateus DeJeus, MArian's Jaxson Hundt and Joe Baughman, South Bend St. Joseph's Trey Place and Declan Walsh and South Bend Adams' Connor McKenna and Ethan Mihut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.