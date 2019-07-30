Memorial to host softball tryouts

ELKHART — Tryouts for the 2020 Elkhart High School summer softball travel team will be held on August 7th at 6:30 p.m. and on August 11th at 2 p.m. at Elkhart Memorial High School.
There will be a 12-under team and a 14-under team. If there is enough interest there might also be a 10-under team.
Games and travel will take place on weekends. Information will be provided at tryouts.
Anyone that will be attending Elkhart High School is eligible to attend the tryouts.
If you have any questions contact coach Craig Sears at: (574) 849-0312 or through e-mail at: cosears@gmail.com. You may also you can contact coach Brent Bardo at (574) 536-6675 or through e-mail at: bbardo@elkhart.k12.in.us.
