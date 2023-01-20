A memorial service for Dale E. Kelly who passed away on November 17, 2022, will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 CR 18 in Goshen, where visitation will be from 1-2:30 at the church. Pastor John Hoggsett will officiate the service.
Dale was a coach and PE Teacher for Concord High School for 31 years. Dale was laid to rest at Ball Hill Cemetery in Cutler, IN. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone, Blvd in Elkhart is assisting the Kelly family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.