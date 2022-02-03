Thanks to this week's wintry weather, only the NorthWood-Concord boys basketball game was played on Thursday evening.
The makeup dates for the games are as follows:
Penn at John Glenn, Saturday.
Bethany Christian at Elkhart Christian, Feb. 7.
Wawasee at Northridge, Feb. 8.
Elkhart at New Prairie, Feb. 15.
Plymouth at Goshen, Feb. 17.
Fairfield at Garrett, Feb. 17.
SB Adams at Jimtown, Feb. 22.
