GOSHEN — Goshen High School softball coach Brent Kulp announced his retirement on Wednesday after 22 years as a head coach.
Kulp was a longtime head coach at Jimtown, leading the Jimmies to five sectional championships in Class 2A and regional title in 2007 and 2011. He had a record of 285-33-1 in Baugo Twp. from 1999-2013.
