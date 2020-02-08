GOSHEN — NorthWood senior Jake Lone is no stranger to wrestling at the semi-state.
But this year will be extra special for Lone because of who's going with him.
Freshman Kaden Lone – Jake's younger brother – will also be making a trip to the Fort Wayne Semi-State..
Both Lone's captured captured weight titles Saturday at the Goshen Regional.
Kaden, who improved to 27-5, scored six points in the final 10 seconds in rallying past Jimtown's Landon Buchanan, 6-1, in the 145-pound weight class finals.
Jake, who stands at 31-3, won by major decision over Andrew Lockwood, 17-5, in the 182-pound finals.
Behind those performances, NorthWood placed second at the regional with 108 points.
For the second time in the last three years, Northridge won the regional title. The Raiders finished with 160 points.
"We only have one year to make something special," said Jake about joining Kaden at the semi-state. "So it means a lot to me to see both of us make it past regionals.
"He's been working for this ever since he was little. He deserves it. He did surprise me with that last second throw there (in the finals). But good for him."
When trailing late in his match, Kaden took the advice of his coaches
"My coaches always tell me to push the pace and that's what I tried to do," said Kaden. "I ran at him and and tried to see what I could get. I got a shot and a headlock was there and I threw him. I need to work on my bottom. In neutral I'm pretty good.
"I credit what I've done to Jake Lone. Me and him roll around a lot in our basement with my dad. My dad has been coaching me since I was four. Coach Andrews came in with me and told me when there's sudden change (in a match) and something goes wrong you just have to work through it."
Along with a tough opponent in the finals, Kaden had to overcome an injury to his right hand, which he suffered at the sectional.
"In my first match (at the regional) I had both hands taped up to disguise it. But I couldn't really grab anything because of the tape so I took the tape off and got through matches without it."
It's the third straight regional title for Jake Lone and he'll be making his fourth appearance at the semi-state.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the semi-state next Saturday at Fort Wayne's Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
The two Lone's were the lone weight champions for the Panthers, who qualified seven wrestlers for the semi-state.
Northridge has 10 wrestlers, including three weight champions, advancing to the semi-state. Raider weight champions were Logan Hooley (138, 33-7 record), Oliver Eveler (152, 34-5)) and Ibrahim Khaoucha (195, 36-4). It's the second straight regional title for Khaoucha.
"These boys keep answering the bell," said Northridge coach Eric Highley. "We've got 10 guys moving on. That's pretty special. The best part is that these guys aren't satisfied and that's the most exciting thing to see as coaches."
Elkhart Central qualified four wrestlers for the semi-state. Among those are regional champions Eric Garcia (126, 30-8) and Sea Davis (220, 33-5). It's the third straight year that Garcia has advanced to the semi-state.
"It's very exciting," said Garcia, who won a regional title for the first time. "It's the best thing that has happened to me during this wrestling journey. It's a big part of my life."
Davis also won his first regional title. He'll be making his second appearance at the semi-state.
"I thought I did a good job of controlling my opponent when he was on the bottom," said Davis, who won by major decision over Omar Khaoucha, 11-1, in the finals. "I have to thank my coaches and teammates for helping get to where I am."
Other Blue Blazers semi-state bound are Peyton Anderson (170, 25-9) and Jacob Sommer (285, 29-10).
Weight champion Clayton Lundy (170, 36-5) is among the two wrestlers representing Elkhart Memorial at the semi-state. Teammate Kamden Goering placed third at 160 (29-5).
It's the second straight regional title for Lundy, who will be making his third trip to Fort Wayne.
"My determination and spirit pulled me through today," said Lundy. "I try to stay mentally strong during matches."
Jimtown qualified seven wrestlers (Landon Buchanan, Jacob Werts, Noah Eberhart, Mikey Kallamani, Ethan Eberhart, Lukas Medford and Tim Hunter) for the semi-state, while Concord advanced two (Brenden Stockman and Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre). Neither school had a weight champion.
Goshen advanced three wrestlers for the semi-state. Among those are weight champions are Rasheek Bonds (132, 39-3) and Jose Rosales (285, 37-6). Bonds, who's a three-time semi-state qualifer, won his first regional championship on Saturday. Rosales, is now a two-time semi-state qualifier, with his first regional title coming on Saturday.
GOSHEN REGIONAL
Team scores: Northridge 160, NorthWood 108, East Noble 73, Elkhart Central 73, Jimtown 73, Goshen 56, Angola 50, Prairie Heights 44, Elkhart Memorial 35, Fremont 35, Concord 29, DeKalb 26.5, Lakeland 19, West Noble 14, Central Noble and Fairfield didn't score.
Finals
106: Keegan Malott (EN) pinned Mason Chase (DeK) 1:44. 113: Aidan Sprague (EN) won by tech. fall over Isaiah McCue (Ang) 21-6 (4:38). 120: Jett Boots (Ang) def. Justin Puckett (NR) 9-8. 126: Eric Garcia (EC) def. Jasper Graber (NR) 8-6. 132: Rasheek Bonds (Gos) won by inj. def. over Collin Ruemler (NR). 138: Logan Hooley (NR) won by maj. dec. over Isaac Hawkins (Fre) 12-2. 145: Kaden Lone (NW) def. Landon Buchanan (Jim) 6-1. 152: Oliver Eveler (NR) def. Brenden Stockman (Con) 6-2. 160: Isiah Levitz (PH) pinned Jacob Werts (Jim) 4:50. 170: Clayton Lundy (EM) def. Peyton Anderson (EC) 8-4. 182: Jake Lone (NW) won by maj. dec. over Andrew Lockwood (NR) 17-5. 195: Ibrahim Khaoucha (NR) pinned Jaden Miller (NW) 2:54. 220: Sea Davis (EC) won by maj. dec. over Omar Khaoucha (NR) 11-1. 285: Jose Rosales (Gos) pinned Blake Herr (NW) 2:34.
Third place
106: Gage Spreuer (Ang) def. Gabe Miller (Lak) 3-0. 113: Noah Eberhart (Jim) def. Gavin Roberts (PH) 8-5. 120: Ben Miller (Lake) pinned Mikey Kallamani (Jim) 3:44. 126: Blaine Malott (EN) def. Landon Roy (WN) 9-3. 132: Cameron Jones (NW) pinned Ethan Eberhart (Jim) 3:52. 138: Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (Con) pinned Sam Levitz (PH) 1:50. 145: Garner Owens (EN) def. Brant Blasko (NR) 5-0. 152: Tyler Becker (NW) pinned Lukas Medford (Jim) 2:05. 160: Kamden Goering (EM) won by inj. def. over Shayne Tierney (WN). 170: Tim Hunter (Jim) def. Jacob Graden (EN) 5-1. 182: Blake Rowe (DeK) def. Jacob Behm (Fre) 6-3. 195: RJ Dilbone (Fre) pinned Hunter Allen (PH) 3:48. 220: Isaac Benjamin (NW) def. Kaleb Kilmer (Gos) 3-1. 285: Jacob Sommer (EC) def. Rhent Addis (NR) 4-0.
