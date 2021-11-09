Three local boys cross country runners will represent Indiana during the Mideast Cross Country Race on Nov. 20 in Kettering, Ohio.
The Indiana team is made up of seniors from around the state, including Northridge's Jack Moore and Goshen teammates Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston. All three earned All-State honors at the IHSAA state finals.
