MIDDLEBURY — Nine local golfers placed first in their division Wednesday at the Junior Golf Tour event at Meadow Valley Golf Course.
For the men, Goshen’s Sean Hogan had the best score in the collegiate grouping (+10, 82), Elkhart’s Aaron Pasqualone and Bristol’s Christian Weber tied for first in the age 16-19 division (+2, 74), Elkhart’s Aiden Hibbard was first in the 14-15 division (+1, 73), Elkhart’s Benjamin Divido was first in the 10-11 division (+2, 38, 9 holes) and Elkhart’s Brenden Divido finished first in the 8-9 group (+15, 51, 9 holes).
