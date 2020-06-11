INDIANAPOLIS — Local golfers Summer Stillson, Cybil Stillson, Braedyn O'Dell and Breanna Goss competed Wednesday in first-day action at the Indiana Women's Amateur Championship at Oakland Golf Course near Indianapolis.
Summer, who's a 2016 NorthWood graduate, is tied for 44th after shooting an 11-over par 83. Cybil, who will be a junior this coming fall at NorthWood, is tied for 50th after totaling a 12-over par 84. Northridge graduate Braedyn O'Dell is tied for 56th after shooting a 13-over par 85, while NorthWood junior Breanna Goss is in 82nd place after recording a 24-over par 96.
