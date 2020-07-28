MUNCIE — Northridge High School graduate Ashley Brewster finished tied for ninth at the rain-shortened Junior Golf Masters event at Delaware Country Club in Muncie.
The second day of the tournament, which was suppose to be on Monday, was canceled because of the poor weather.
